Analyst Predicts Cavaliers To Select Two Intriguing Players In NBA Draft
The Cleveland Cavaliers currently have two selections during the second half of the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Even though just about all of the top prospects will already be selected, there still should be some players with plenty of potential available to add to Cleveland's organization.
Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports recently released his latest mock draft and predicted the Cavaliers would draft two intriguing players with their selections.
49: Alijah Martin - Florida
The Cavaliers should plan to take the best player available with the 49th overall pick in the draft, and if Alijah Martin is there, Cleveland should absolutely select him.
The 23-year-old guard played his last collegiate season at the University of Florida and shone in his role. He averaged 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists a game while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from behind the arc.
Martin has his flaws, such as streaky shooting, but O'Connor noted, "his positive traits are exactly what the Cavaliers were missing in their series loss against the Pacers."
58: Izan Almansa - Perth
If the Cavaliers select an NBA-ready player such as Martin with their first pick, they can take a chance on more of an unknown player, such as Izan Almansa, later in the draft.
O'Connor believes, "If the Cavaliers make a big change this offseason by trading Jarrett Allen, they could use another big on the roster for two-big lineups. Almansa is an accomplished international big who projects as a versatile offensive hub and prolific rebounder, though sooner than later his production will need to start matching his flashes of upside."
If Cleveland comes away with an NBA-ready player and a prospect with a ton of upside, that would be a massive win for the Cavaliers' front office.
