NBA Insider Gets Honest on Cleveland Cavaliers' Offseason Plans
Could the Cleveland Cavaliers be in for a major splash over the course of this NBA summer?
In the eyes of NBA intel with their ear to the ground, an offseason of changes and adjustments might not be in the cards for the Cavs.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, many sources around the organization have indicated Cleveland will "largely stand pat" this offseason, perhaps running it back with a notably similar group rolling out this season.
“The Cavs, I think, from my understanding from talking to people in and around that organization, I think they are gonna largely stand pat this summer,” said NBA insider Jake Fischer.
From the Cavs' perspective, staying conservative within moves around the roster could be a wise one, all things considered.
Of course, all things considered, the outcome of this Cavaliers' season did pan out to be a disappointment–– going from a 60-win team in the regular season to get bounced in the second round of the playoffs in five games to the same squad that caused their elimination last year is far from an appealing result.
But, it's also hard to discount the injury variables that did play against the Cavaliers' favor throughout the course of their series against the Indiana Pacers, as four starters had to deal with their respective bumps and bruises that restricted their overall availability throughout.
That doesn't mean a big swing to try and improve the roster wouldn't be worth investigating, but running it back with a relatively similar group from this year might not be the worst direction to go, either.
Now, the Cavaliers' roster for next season won't stick as a total carbon copy of this one. Especially with the pending free agency of Ty Jerome looming right around the corner, that could inevitably remove a vital piece of this Cleveland rotation based on salary implications, and with it could result in a few moves around the edges coming to form to counter his potential loss.
But as for the "Core Four"? That group could be set to stay intact for at least one more year, if Fischer's report holds true.
Each passing NBA offseason does tend to have it's fair share of surprises, and Cleveland could end up going down a different path to shake up the state of the roster for their 2025-26 campaign. But as of now, perhaps the stage is set for a quieter new coming months to ensue instead.