NBA Insider Has Bold Take On Cavaliers Possible Playoff Matchup
The Cleveland Cavaliers still don't know who they will face off with during the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but it's down to two teams: the Atlanta Hawks or the Miami Heat.
One NBA insider believes the Wine and Gold would be better off facing off against one of the teams over another for a key reason.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on an appearance with ESPN Cleveland that he'd rather play the Hawks if he were in the Cavaliers' position.
"I think, if I were them, I'd prefer to play Atlanta," said Windhorst.
One explanation for why Windhorst thinks the Cavaliers are better off playing the Hawks is that "Miami has some veteran guys on the team... They have a lot of guys on that team that are experienced winners."
Even though the Heat no longer have Jimmy Butler, the core of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Duncan Robinson has pulled off upsets over higher-seeded opponents in the postseason in recent seasons.
Plus, Andrew Wiggins and Kevin Love each have Finals wins and know what it takes to compete on the biggest stage.
In addition to veteran players, the Heat, under Erik Spoelstra, has one of the best coaches in the NBA who has coached multiple championship-winning teams during his career.
With all the experience the players and coaching staff have, it makes sense that Cleveland would want to avoid playing the Heat if they could.
However, this isn't the only reason.
Windhorst also thinks the Cavaliers matchup better with the Hawks because they are missing some key players since Atlanta beat Cleveland twice earlier this season, and they have a predictable game plan with their star player.
"I think I'd rather play Atlanta because, even though the Cavs lost a couple earlier this year, De'Andre Hunter was really key in those games. They're banged up. Atlanta is [missing] some of their really strong players are out for the year, like Jaylon Johnson," continued Windhorst.
"Trae Young is a guy that is a little bit more predictable and a little bit easier to handle: You just trap him and force the ball out of his hands."
No matter who the Cavaliers face in the first round, they have to come prepared, or they could be looking at an incredibly disappointing end to the season.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers Fans Won't Know How to Feel About NBA Legend's Playoff Prediction
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Had Head-Turning Historic Offensive Season
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Disheartening Prediction for NBA Playoffs
MORE: Insider Raises Massive Playoff Question for Cleveland Cavaliers
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Perfect Regular Season Grade