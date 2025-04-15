Insider Raises Massive Playoff Question for Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have played like one of the NBA's best teams since the season started in October.
However, this doesn't mean they've been flawless through all 82 regular season games. There have been some legitimate concerns with how the Cavaliers have played at times this season, especially since the All-Star Break.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently raised one massive question about this roster heading into the postseason, which primarily concerns Cleveland's offense: Will they be elite from 3?
"Before March 11, the Cavs were No. 1 in 3-point shooting percentage and had been on top for months. Since then, they are 19th. Which will it be when it matters?," wrote Windhorst.
"Mitchell shot 39% before the All-Star break and 30% after. Garland shot 43% before and 34% after. They combine to take 16 triples a game, so these percentage swings make a big difference in their margin for error."
It may be a simple question, but it's one that has to be asked.
The Cavaliers have shown the ability to flip the switch on multiple occasions, and they have plenty of natural talent on the defensive end of the floor.
However, the shooting has been one of their most significant inconsistencies since the All-Star Break.
For the last two seasons, the Cavaliers have entered the playoffs as one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. However, that hasn't gotten them too far in terms of postseason success.
Cleveland has to make sure the offense shows up against whoever they match up with, or their hopes of a deep playoff run could be at risk.
