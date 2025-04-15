Cleveland Cavaliers Had Head-Turning Historic Offensive Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers were a force to be reckoned with in the 2024-2025 campaign and they finished with an Eastern Conference-best 64-18 record, four games shy of the Thunder’s 68-14 pace.
Cleveland was elite everywhere all year long. They were a horror to try and score against as they played great defense, they ran with pace, they had the best depth in the league and they had amazing offensive execution.
Superstar Donovan Mitchell put himself in the back seat this year and let Darius Garland and Evan Mobley blossom into stars themselves. The rest of the Cavs’ roster developed right along with those two and Cleveland put together the second-best offense in the history of the game, according to the Offensive Rating (ORTG) stat.
ORTG calculates how many points a team scores per 100 possessions. This stat monitors a team’s efficiency throughout the course of the basketball season. The Cavs posted an astounding 121.7 ORTG in 2025, which is shy of last year’s Boston Celtics team who hit 123.2.
Cleveland has done it several ways this season. The team goes as number 45 goes and he has steered the ship all year long. Mitchell finished the year at just 24 points per game, which is his lowest since his second year in the NBA in 2018.
Mitchell taking his foot off the gas pedal allowed room for Garland and Mobley to take on more responsibility on offense. Garland posted his third-highest mark with 20.6 points per game, while Mobley set his career high at 18.5.
The stars are supplemented by an unbelievable supporting cast. Point guard Ty Jerome is the story of that next group as he has ascended to become one of the top backup point guards in the NBA.
Cleveland had the best offense in the league to go along with the eighth-best defense (second-best when Mobleyplays). They are going to be a very tough team to beat in the NBA playoffs and this spring in Cleveland could feel a lot like 2016.