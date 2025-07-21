NBA Legend Says Cavaliers LeBron James Shouldn't Have Won Rookie of the Year
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had two players win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award. Kyrie Irving won it in his first year out of Duke after his stellar performance in 2011-12. Before that, it was LeBron James, who took it home for the first time in franchise history after his 2003-04 freshman campaign.
James was transcendent as a rookie, taking all of the impossibly lofty expectations laid upon him coming out of high school and shattering them anyway. He averaged a ridiculous 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.6 steals, shooting 42 percent from the field while still adjusting to the speed and physicality of his new pro-level competition.
Despite coming in an absolutely loaded draft class, James won the Rookie of the Year comfortably, garnering 78 of the 118 first-place votes. He'd go on to vindicate his proponents by not only becoming the best player from the 2003 draft, but arguably the greatest hooper to grace the NBA.
Tracy McGrady says Carmelo Anthony should have won Rookie of the Year over LeBron James
And yet, there are still people who aim to tear him down, including those who seek to do so retroactively. Appearing on Carmelo Anthony's podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn, NBA legend Tracy McGrady stated that he believed that LeBron wasn't the best rookie in 2003-04:
"No shade to anybody, but I thought [Carmelo Anthony] should have won Rookie of the Year, cause you took your team to the playoffs... That is a tremendous accomplishment for a rookie to come in, have that spotlight on him like that, and to get slighted on Rookie of the Year — I ain't like that at all."
To Anthony's credit, he did help lead the Denver Nuggets to 43 wins after a 17-65 season the year prior. For comparison, he averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, with 43 percent shooting from the field.
LeBron James and the Cavaliers may not have made the playoffs in his rookie season like the Nuggets did with Anthony, but the King also elevated his team from 17 wins in the previous year to 35 in his first campaign. Tracy McGrady was more so complimenting Melo than he was shading LeBron. Still, James absolutely deserved to win Rookie of the Year for Cleveland, especially considering the disparity between their supporting casts.