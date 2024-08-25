Cavs Insider

NBA Writer, Former Executive Assumes Cavaliers Will Make Offseason Additions

After acquiring four players last offseason, Cleveland has yet to sign any external players so far this offseason.

Logan Potosky

Oct 2, 2023; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman talks to the media during media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Oct 2, 2023; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman talks to the media during media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made three significant roster decisions so far this offseason.

Cleveland has signed long-term extensions with three of its “Core Four” members in Donovan Mitchell (three years, includes third-year player option), Evan Mobley (five years), and Jarrett Allen (three years).

However, over three months into their offseason, the Wine and Gold have not yet added any outside players to their roster.

But an NBA writer and former NBA executive sees the Cavaliers adding to their group before the 2024-25 season begins.

The Athletic Senior Writer John Hollinger, who once served as the Memphis Grizzlies’ Vice President of Basketball Operations for seven seasons, recently wrote an article about the most under-scrutinized moves this NBA offseason. Before his list, he added a few notes, which mentioned the Cavaliers, that described the list’s qualifiers.

“I also didn’t include ‘non-moves’ here, although it wouldn’t be hard to come up with a few,” Hollinger wrote. “For instance, I’m still waiting to find out what the New Orleans Pelicans’ likely opening day lineup looks like — this can’t be it, right? I’m also assuming the Cleveland Cavaliers will eventually sign another player or three and fill out their roster.”

Cleveland was fairly aggressive last offseason, making a slew of new additions. The team acquired Max Strus from the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade, signed Georges Niang and Ty Jerome in free agency, and acquired Damian Jones from the Utah Jazz in a trade.

With a new head coach in Kenny Atkinson at the helm and the future of swingman Isaac Okoro reportedly uncertain, fans will have to see if the team will sign anyone externally before its next season begins in less than two months.

