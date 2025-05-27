REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers Expected to Be Active in Trade Discussions
While names like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been thrown around as potential trade targets for the Cavaliers this offseason, Cleveland's restrictions as a second-apron team could significantly limit the team's ability to make major transactions.
Speaking on ESPN Cleveland on Tuesday, NBA Insider Brian Windhorst said that Cavaliers President Koby Altman should sit back and watch what other teams initially, rather than being aggressive due to financial restrictions. Windhorst expects the NBA Draft to have much more action than free agency, giving Cleveland the opportunity to find its way into trades between other teams as the rest of the league's power balance shifts.
"I think the Cavs will be very, very interested bystanders in and around the draft," Windhorst said. "That's how they got Jarrett Allen. Jarrett Allen, all of a sudden, is involved in the James Harden situation and the Rockets don't want him. Boom, the Cavs jump on that. I don't think they're making aggressive outgoing calls right now, but their phones will be on."
The Nets acquired Harden in January of 2021 in a deal that sent Allen, Caris LeVert, Rodions Kurucs, Taurean Prince and a plethora of draft picks out of Brooklyn. Cleveland found its way into the deal to take Allen and Prince, giving Danté Exum and two picks to Houston. The trade altered the course of the Cavaliers' rebuild, and the team has notched four consecutive winning seasons since then.
The 2025 NBA Draft will be held on June 25 and 26, when Cleveland has the No. 49 and No. 58 overall picks in the second round. The Cavaliers could use those selections to draft young bench-level talent, but could also help teams facilitate deals as the third or fourth team in a trade.