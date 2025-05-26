Cavaliers Linked in Massive Trade Idea with Lakers, Hawks
After a historic season that saw the Cavaliers finish with their second-most wins in franchise history, it's hard to imagine the front office would be willing to move any of its foundational pieces. However, with the second apron penalties looming, Cleveland could need to make some significant changes to its roster.
All-NBA players Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley both have extensions kicking in this summer that will cost the Cavs a combined $53 million more annually than their previous deals. With its current roster makeup expected to total nearly $213 million, Cleveland projects to be one of three teams over the $207 million second apron.
Being a second apron team would restrict the Cavaliers' ability to construct their roster as the group contends for a championship. Cleveland would not be able to aggregate salaries in a trade, use trade exceptions and the team's first-round pick in seven years would be frozen. While it's likely the Cavs could run their current roster back for another postseason try next season, a second-round exit to the Pacers may make the front office consider tax-avoiding options.
In a blockbuster trade proposal, Atlanta Hawks On SI writer Jackson Caudell suggested a trade that could ensure Cleveland remains below the second apron while adding rotation players and future picks. The centerpiece of the trade, Jarrett Allen, would head to the Lakers with Isaac Okoro, while Max Strus would go to Atlanta.
In return, the Cavaliers would receive Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, Shake Milton, Maxi Kleber, a 2030 first-round pick swap from the Lakers, a 2031 Lakers first-round pick and three Hawks second-round picks. Cleveland would gain $10.6 million in cap relief, moving the team under the second apron and maintaining roster construction flexibility.
Caudell said the Cavaliers would make the trade because of fears regarding the second apron penalties, and that the team would be more likely to deal Allen than Mitchell, Mobley and Darius Garland.
"This would allow them to move Mobley to center and Hachimura could start alongside Mobley, Mitchell, Garland, and [De'Andre] Hunter," Caudell said. "Knecht could be a cheaper replacement for Strus. They get two prized draft assets from the Lakers that they could move in the future and Hachimura and Kleber are expiring contracts. This clears space for the Cavaliers to make moves either at the deadline with the expiring deals or next offseason."
The Lakers also sent Jarred Vanderbilt to Atlanta in the proposal, getting Terance Mann, Georges Niang and two second-round picks in return.
Allen's departure would immediately hurt the Cavaliers, but avoiding the second apron penalties may be a priority in order to ensure a long window for title contention. However, in an Eastern Conference that could be missing both Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo next year, Cleveland still has a shot at reaching the NBA Finals and a major shakeup could be the last thing that a unit build on chemistry needs.