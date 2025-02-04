REPORT: Cavaliers Not Interested In Trading Key Veteran Forward
We're getting closer and closer to the NBA trade deadline, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to get in on the action.
While it's hard to envision Cleveland's front office making a blockbuster and franchise-altering move, they could still make a minor move to give themselves future payroll flexibility.
However, according to NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY, the Cavaliers are not interested in trading forward Georges Niang.
"The Cavs may move a player at the deadline to get under a luxury tax. They have signaled to teams that they have no interest in moving Georges Niang to get under that tax. They have other avenues to shed salary, of course," wrote Begley.
Niang has been one of Cleveland's most consistent players off the bench this season in terms of production.
He's currently averaging 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from behind the arc.
The veteran forward is also part of a thin frontcourt of himself, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. If Cleveland were to trade Niang, they'd have to get a center or power forward in return to maintain that depth.
Niang has also shown on multiple occasions this season that he can step up when called upon. When Mobley was sidelined with a calf injury earlier in January, Niang embraced the larger offensive role while still being an efficient shooter.
Not to mention that Niang has been instrumental in Cleveland's culture and chemistry, something that reportedly has made the Cavaliers' front office reluctant to make any deals.
While trading Niang could get Cleveland under the luxury tax, the Cavaliers could still achieve that goal without subtracting from the current rotation.