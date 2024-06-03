REPORT: Cavaliers Receive Permission To Interview Timberwolves Assistant
The Cleveland Cavaliers are continuing their search for a new head coach for the 2024-25 season and beyond.
While the team has reportedly been granted permission to interview multiple candidates, another has reportedly become a member of this group.
According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers have received permission to interview Minnesota Timberwolves Assistant Coach Micah Nori.
While he has yet to serve as an NBA head coach, the 50-year-old Nori has been an NBA assistant coach for each of the past 15 seasons. He just completed his fourth campaign with Minnesota, who reached the Western Conference Finals for the second time in franchise history this season.
Before his time with the Timberwolves, he served as an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons (three seasons), Denver Nuggets (three seasons), Sacramento Kings (two seasons), and Toronto Raptors (four seasons).
Nori also has an Ohio connection. He is a native of Middletown, which is approximately 90 minutes southwest of Columbus.
Nori joins the list of Kenny Atkinson and James Borrego, as well as Johnnie Bryant and Chris Quinn, as head coaching candidates whom the Wine and Gold have reportedly been granted permission to interview. Of these candidates, Atkinson and Borrego are the only two that have previously served as a head coach in the NBA.
With five names whom Cleveland has been reportedly cleared to interview, it appears that the team’s head coaching search is beginning to ramp up. Cavaliers fans will have to wait and see if the team decides on a replacement for J.B. Bickerstaff before or after the 2024 NBA Draft, which will take place later this month.