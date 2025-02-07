Cavaliers Refused To Trade Several Key Pieces To Hawks, Per Report
There are two ways to look at the Cleveland Cavaliers trade for De'Andre Hunter: the player they got back and the pieces they gave up to get him.
In the end, the Atlanta Hawks got Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, and two pick swaps for their prized wing.
Unsurprisingly, these were not the only pieces that were discussed leading up to the trade. However, there were some assets the Cavaliers were clearly unwilling to give up.
Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Hawks asked the Cavaliers for their 2031 first-round pick and/or Jaylon Tyson in Cleveland's trade package for Hunter. As Fedor notes, "the Cavs weren't willing" to move either of them.
Tyson hasn't found a consistent role with the Cavaliers this season, but there's been a lot to like about him when the 22-year-old has been on the floor.
With the Cavaliers facing serious financial restrictions in the coming years, not having to include Tyson in this trade and knowing they still have him on his rookie contract is a massive win for the team's future.
A draft pick is always a gamble, and who knows what the Cavaliers will look like heading into the 2031 season. But that unknown makes holding on to the pick even that much more important, and Altman was able to accomplish that.
As much value as LeVert has provided off the bench and the veteran leadership Niang has provided over the season and a half he spent in the Cleveland's, they were likely not in the franchise's two-to-three-year plans.
The Cavaliers now get the wing that makes them legit Finals contenders this season (if they weren't already before) and retain one of the very few first-round draft picks that belong to them.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
Koby Altman Reveals When De'Andre Hunter Could Play For Cavaliers
MORE: Cavaliers Urged to Make Critical Move After Trade Deadline
MORE: REPORT: Cavaliers Set to Meet With Ben Simmons
MORE: Three Reasons Why De'Andre Hunter Is A Perfect Fit With Cavaliers
MORE: Cavaliers Must Still Complete Major Task Following Trade Deadline