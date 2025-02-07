Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Refused To Trade Several Key Pieces To Hawks, Per Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers were not willing to give up two pieces of their future to the Atlanta Hawks.

Tommy Wild

Oct 2, 2023; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman talks to the media during media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2023; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman talks to the media during media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are two ways to look at the Cleveland Cavaliers trade for De'Andre Hunter: the player they got back and the pieces they gave up to get him.

In the end, the Atlanta Hawks got Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, and two pick swaps for their prized wing.

Unsurprisingly, these were not the only pieces that were discussed leading up to the trade. However, there were some assets the Cavaliers were clearly unwilling to give up.

Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Hawks asked the Cavaliers for their 2031 first-round pick and/or Jaylon Tyson in Cleveland's trade package for Hunter. As Fedor notes, "the Cavs weren't willing" to move either of them.

Tyson hasn't found a consistent role with the Cavaliers this season, but there's been a lot to like about him when the 22-year-old has been on the floor.

Jaylon Tyson (24) drives past Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2)
Jan 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) drives past Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

With the Cavaliers facing serious financial restrictions in the coming years, not having to include Tyson in this trade and knowing they still have him on his rookie contract is a massive win for the team's future.

A draft pick is always a gamble, and who knows what the Cavaliers will look like heading into the 2031 season. But that unknown makes holding on to the pick even that much more important, and Altman was able to accomplish that.

As much value as LeVert has provided off the bench and the veteran leadership Niang has provided over the season and a half he spent in the Cleveland's, they were likely not in the franchise's two-to-three-year plans.

The Cavaliers now get the wing that makes them legit Finals contenders this season (if they weren't already before) and retain one of the very few first-round draft picks that belong to them.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage

Koby Altman Reveals When De'Andre Hunter Could Play For Cavaliers

MORE: Cavaliers Urged to Make Critical Move After Trade Deadline

MORE: REPORT: Cavaliers Set to Meet With Ben Simmons

MORE: Three Reasons Why De'Andre Hunter Is A Perfect Fit With Cavaliers

MORE: Cavaliers Must Still Complete Major Task Following Trade Deadline

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News