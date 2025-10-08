Rookie point guard shines in Cleveland Cavaliers preseason debut
The Cleveland Cavaliers had their preseason debut on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls in a very entertaining 117–118 loss. There were a lot of positive takeaways from the game, with Evan Mobley looking as good as ever and De’Andre Hunter looking very comfortable in a starting role.
The story of the night was the comfort and poise shown by Tyrese Proctor in his NBA debut. Proctor put on a show, scoring 14 points in just 12 minutes, going 5-for-6 from the field and 3-for-4 from three-point range.
Proctor dazzled with his handle, prompting commentators to compliment his skills during the game. He also showed immense confidence attacking the defense and getting to his spots, looking more like a veteran than someone playing in his first live NBA action.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who have been following the Cavaliers. Head coach Kenny Atkinson has spoken very highly of Proctor in the lead-up to the season, with comments such as “He looks like he belongs,” and using the word “moxie” to describe his game.
Teammate Craig Porter Jr., who also had a stellar night going 5-for-5 from three-point range and is poised to assume a bigger role with the team.
“I know he’s a knockdown shooter, so anytime I’ve got the ball, I have my eyes looking his way," Porter said after the game.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Proctor get hot during a game. In the Summer League, Proctor erupted for 35 points, including an 11-point streak in the fourth quarter, which may be a glimpse of the type of player he could become as he continues to develop.
Cavaliers veteran pickup Lonzo Ball also applauded the work ethic of both Proctor and Porter Jr.
“They've been great,” Ball said. “They’ve been wanting to learn. On the court, they’re early-in-the-gym, last-people-to-leave type guys. They brought a lot of energy to training camp and didn’t look out of place at all.”
A very promising first outing for the young guard from Australia, who was never called to be a go-to scoring option at Duke, always operating as a third or fourth option, may be molding himself into a player who can serve as a microwave scorer off the bench — getting to showcase his bag in a more free-flowing, fast-paced system that allows him to display the full range of his offensive talents only time will tell.