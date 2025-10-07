Cavs without key contributor for preseason opener against Bulls
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without a key component for tonight’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls.
Sources have told cleveland.com that Sam Merrill, who is set for an expanded role that includes a starting spot this coming season, is out against the Bulls due to a minor adductor injury.
However, the injury is hoped to be minor and it is expected that Merrill will suit up in the Cavs' second exhibition game against Chicago on Thursday.
In the meantime, hopefuls Tyrese Proctor, Luke Travers and Killian Hayes are candidates for increased minutes with Merrill on the sideline.
The 29-year-old Merrill averaged 7.2 points, shooting 40.6 percent from the field last season, but showed tremendous improvement while playing a career-high 19.7 minutes a game, with his work ethic a significant reason for his increased playing time.
The result is with Merrill's ever-growing improvement as a player. While initially a pure shooter at Utah State, Merrill has developed into a more well-rounded offensive player by becoming a more effective driver and playmaker, especially with the Cavs.
And despite the minor setback, Merrill’s minutes should rise more this season, as he has impressed with his improved defense and active off-ball play, as well as a lethal three-point shot, which has seen him average 38.6 percent from deep over his five seasons.
Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson plans to play his starters in tonight’s opener against the Bulls, albeit in limited minutes.
Last year, Atkinson didn’t play any of the starters for more than 19 minutes in the first preseason game, where Cleveland went 0-4 before reeling off 15 straight victories on their way to a 64-18 record.
Following Tuesday’s opener, Cleveland has three more exhibitions with back-to-back preseason matchups with Chicago.
Atkinson’s complete rest plan could change as a result of this injury to Merrill, and Cleveland will likely bench its regulars for the third preseason game in Boston on Sunday, before ending their exhibition play against the Detroit Pistons 48 hours later.
Despite the loss of Merrill, the Cavs boast a fierce lineup that will look to build on last season’s impressive regular-season mark, its second-highest in franchise history.
Donovan Mitchell will look to get some burn tonight against the Bulls, as well as former Chicago guard Lonzo Ball and the returning Larry Nance Jr.
The omens are positive with Cleveland winning seven of their last eight encounters against the Bulls. But, for tonight, it will be without Merrill.