Star Cleveland Cavaliers Duo Named 2025 NBA All-Star Reserves

Cleveland's Darius Garland and Evan Mobley have been selected as reserves for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

Logan Potosky

Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates with forward Evan Mobley (4) during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Entering Thursday, the Cleveland Cavaliers had three members of their team headed to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

Donovan Mitchell was named an NBA All-Star starter last week, and both Head Coach Kenny Atkinson and one of his assistants secured spots as head coaches six days ago.

Now, the Wine and Gold will have two more representatives in this year's event.

On Thursday, the NBA announced that Cleveland's Darius Garland and Evan Mobley were named reserves for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. This marks Garland's second career All-Star selection, and the first of Mobley's career.

The duo have been an integral part of the Cavaliers' 38-9 start to the season, which, entering play on Thursday, is the best record in the NBA.

Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates with forward Evan Mobley (4) during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Garland is averaging a career-best 21.7 points per game (tied), while also averaging 6.8 assists per contest and shooting a career-best 42.5% from three-point range. Entering play on Thursday, the only other NBA player with these numbers this season is Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić, who was named an All-Star starter last week.

Mobley is averaging a career-best 18.2 points per game, while also averaging 9.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest, and has already drained a career-high 45 three-pointers. Entering play on Thursday, the only other NBA player with these numbers this season is San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, who also earned his first career All-Star selection on Thursday.

Time will tell if any of Cleveland's three players and two coaches will be together at this year's All-Star Game, as the NBA will host its first-ever four-team tournament for the event. Regardless, the Wine and Gold will be well-represented on one of the NBA's biggest stages in San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

