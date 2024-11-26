The Cavaliers Are Making Shots At An All-Time Rate To Start The Season
In basketball, a team needs to make plenty of shots in order to succeed. Hence the name of the game, putting the ball into the basket.
And this is exactly what the Cleveland Cavaliers have been doing through their first 18 games this season, with their offense receiving major praise.
Not only do the Wine and Gold own the best record in the NBA at 17-1, but the team also leads the league with a 52.0% field goal percentage.
According to Stathead, the Cavaliers' field goal percentage is the ninth-highest in NBA history through a team's first 18 games of a season. It is also the best mark in this span since the 1990-91 Boston Celtics, who shot 53.0% from the field.
But unlike the other eight teams ahead of them on this list, Cleveland has shot far more three-pointers and at a more efficient rate. The Wine and Gold are shooting an NBA-best 41.5% (277-for-668) from beyond the arc through 18 games to start this season. The other teams, with the exception of the 1978-79 Los Angeles Lakers, shot a combined 27.6% (90-for-326) from deep.
Individually, the Cavaliers currently have three players in the NBA's top 15 for field goal percentage. Jarrett Allen (68.8%) ranks second, Ty Jerome (59.7%) ranks 10th, and Evan Mobley (56.3%) ranks 15th. Jerome is also one of the league's premier three-point shooters, leading the NBA with an impressive 54.4% clip from deep.
Through their first 18 games last year, Cleveland shot 47.9% from the field and 35.1% from three-point territory en route to a 10-8 record.
The Cavaliers will look to earn their 18th win of the season when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, November 27 at 7 p.m.