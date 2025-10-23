Top NBA insider drops lofty expectations for Evan Mobley this season
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst believes that the Cleveland Cavaliers standout Evan Mobley is ready to put the NBA on notice.
Last season’s NBA Defensive Player of the Year and All-Star selection isn’t settling for just that, and it’s been well documented over the offseason.
And with Darius Garland out of action, Windhorst expects the ball to be in Mobley’s hands more.
“Evan Mobley has shown us he is an All-NBA player and NBA Defensive Player of the Year,” Windhorst said.
“He is still very young. There is no reason to keep a limit on his ability. What they’re asking him to do more of at the beginning of the year, especially with Darius Garland out, is to be more of a playmaker on offense.
“The ball is going to be in his hands more, and they did it because they believe he can handle it.”
“He’s bringing the ball up more, he’s developed a lot more in the actions of the ball in his hand, and we’re just giving him that freedom,” Mobley’s teammate Sam Merrill added at a recent Cavs media scrimmage.
“If he can get to his spots, he can make those midrange jumpers, and he’s a good passer too, so that’s the kind of stuff I think they’re looking out of him.”
His mindset and intensity have already been on full display, even down to yelling at referees during preseason scrimmages, highlighting the mentality, drive, and confidence he possesses.
Mobley, who averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists last season, is widely expected to take on a more pivotal role this season, and the 24-year-old looks eager for the challenge, as the Cavs look to build on their impressive regular season last year, which was unfortunately halted by an inconsistent Playoff run.
“You can sense another jump coming from him,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said. “He’s playing with more force and confidence. His strength and shooting are both on another level.”
Mobley spent the offseason bulking up and working on his jumper along with his ball-handling, with an indication that he will bring up the ball more. With Garland recovering from toe surgery, Cleveland’s offense will flow through him more often.
Atkinson has been impressed with Mobley’s growth as a player and as a competitor. And Mobley’s hard work has seen him noted as one of the team’s best shooters, according to Atkinson, during training camp.
Mobley will undoubtedly be one of the more interesting players to keep an eye on this season.