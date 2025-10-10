Cleveland Cavaliers starters take spotlight in preseason loss to Chicago Bulls
It's hard to name a stranger split comparison than the Cleveland Cavaliers in the preseason and their following 82-game campaign.
The Cavs, fresh off a close home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, were again defeated by Chicago in a 119-112 preseason defeat on the road on Thursday.
Cleveland last claimed a preseason victory in 2023 and has won two over its last four runs, but has still consistently separated itself as one of the league's best in the regular season since bringing All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell aboard. Still, just like Tuesday, the Cavs had a few things to hang their hat on despite not being able to take their revenge against a Midwestern foe.
The trio of Mitchell, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter combined for 63 points in the road game. Mitchell's confident drives and electrifying arsenal continued to make him an exciting option with the ball in his hands, a talent Mobley has also been able to showcase since the start of the preseason.
The All-NBA Second Team selection hit four buckets in a row to cap off his 26 minutes of play, including a pair of turnaround jumpers and a long-range shot he splashed home over forward Matas
Buzelis. Hunter continued his scoring success from Tuesday's defeat, where he hit all but two of his shots from the floor on his way to 17 points in about 18 minutes.
The former Virginia forward can be the consistent starting small forward option the Cavs have been looking for since they restarted their winning ways just a few seasons ago if he can keep up the scoring prowess he's been showcasing this preseason.
The Bulls and the Cavs both proved to be a mixed bag from the three-point line, but Cleveland prevailed in the battle from long range as it sank 39% of its 41 tries from the arc. Those who couldn't find their own shots opened up opportunities for hotter hands with flashy passes and hockey assists, which kept the three-point machine going even as it all but ground to a halt between the first and second quarters.
Hunter and Mitchell led the way with a barrage of three-pointers as both were featured in a Cavs offense that opened up plenty of off-ball options. While Cleveland is tied with Chicago at around 13th among preseason squads in 3-point attempts per game, the Cavs are a whole arm's length ahead of the Bulls with a three-point percentage of just under 38%, which puts them on par with the San Antonio Spurs at about 11th among preseason teams.
While it won't completely show up on the stat sheet, former Bulls guard Lonzo Ball continued to connect on the quarterback passes that made him a much-needed connecting guard on Chicago's roster. He highlighted his night with a near-full court heave to center Jarrett Allen for an easy inside score off a mismatch.
Should he continue to showcase his eye for the game with the Cavs this season, it could make him a fantastic fit and push a Cleveland team that finished last year in 19th place in the NBA with just under 15 fast break points per contest. He added three rebounds and one score on three attempts.
Allen led a starter-only block party as he racked up four of the Cavs' nine total blocks. The nine-year veteran expertly tracked drives and blocked a 3-point shot from Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, who would lead Chicago in scoring with 16 points off the bench.
Mobley and Hunter swatted away two shots apiece, including a last-second denial of a wide-open cut from former Cavs forward Isaac Okoro. Cleveland's starters added nine of the team's 10 steals as the Bulls turned the ball over 19 times, including 12 times in the first half.
The Cavs will take on the Boston Celtics in TD Garden at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.