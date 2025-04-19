Which Cavaliers Player Has The Most To Prove in the NBA Playoffs?
The stage is officially set. Following a 123-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Miami Heat advanced out of the play-in tournament for a first-round date with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Before the series tips off on Sunday around 7 p.m. at Rocket Arena, Spencer German and Spencer Davies react to the Heat emerging as Cleveland's opponent.
Neither is overly concerned that Miami is poised to pull off some miraculous upset, but that doesn't mean there aren't some challenges it presents to the top-seeded Cavs.
Meanwhile, in a year where Cleveland won 64 games, there are a number of players who have something to prove this postseason, from Donovan Mitchell to Evan Mobley to Darius Garland and maybe others.
The guys debate which Cavs player has the most to prove by putting together a productive and memorable playoff run. Later they wrap up the show by filling in the blank on the questions: The Cavaliers will win a championship if ___?
