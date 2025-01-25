Veteran Big Man Again Labeled Possible Cavaliers Trade Fit
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a key area they could upgrade if they choose to make a trade or two ahead of the deadline.
That area is bringing in a backup big man who can provide key minutes in Cleveland's rotation.
Evan Mobley's injury is currently exposing Cleveland's frontcourt depth, which should push the front office to make a trade. Atlanta Hawks veteran Larry Nance Jr. could be the solution.
Cleveland fans should be very familiar with this name, considering he played four seasons with the Wine and Gold earlier in his career, and Nance's dad has his number "22" retired with the Cavaliers organization.
Nance is still more than a solid player who could help the Cavaliers on both ends of the floor. Sam Vecine of The Athletic even named Cleveland as a possible trade fit for the 32-year-old.
Nance is averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists this season while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor and 52 percent from behind the arc. That three-point shooting percentage is easily a career-high for Nance, too.
The forward has also established himself as one of the game's best defenders, and this could be critical when Mobley or Jarrett Allen is not on the floor.
Nance's natural position is power forward, but depending on Kenny Atkinson's rotation, he could slide up to the center in small-ball lineups or even play small forward.
Nance has been named a possible fit for the Cavaliers multiple times this season. Perhaps, there's something to many analysts see how well he would mesh with this Cleveland roster.
There's another reason bringing back Nance would be an exciting move, outside of the clear fit on the floor.
Nance was on Cleveland's roster during the very early stages of the Cavaliers' rebuild. He was then a part of the three-team trade that brought Lauri Markkanen to the Cavaliers, who was eventually used to acquire Donovan Mitchell.
Bringing back Nance as the Cavs establish themselves as Finals contender would be a full-circle moment for himself and the organization.