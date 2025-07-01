Several Key Targets for the Cavaliers Still Available on NBA Free Agency Day 2
The 2025 NBA free agency class is one of the weaker ones the league has seen in a long time. That doesn't mean that there wasn't still plenty of drama and intrigue, though. The Cleveland Cavaliers came into the summer with few needs, equipped with one of the most well-rounded rosters in an expectedly weak Eastern Conference for next season, but they still have some glaring holes that they'll surely be looking to fill on the open market.
One new necessity will be a backup ball-handler, after Ty Jerome signed a handsome three-year, $28 million deal to join the Memphis Grizzlies. Jerome was one of the best bench players in the NBA last year, finishing third in Sixth Man of the Year voting behind Malik Beasley and Payton Pritchard, who took the award home. Cleveland will need to replace his 12.5 points and 3.4 assists per game somehow, although their new addition, Lonzo Ball, should be able to fill most of that production if he can stay healthy.
Aside from losing Jerome to the Grizzlies, the Cavaliers stood pat on Day 1 of NBA free agency. They'll have to move quickly, as the market is quickly drying up, but there are still a handful of viable mercenaries who could have a significant impact on Cleveland's title chances moving forward.
The Cleveland Cavaliers still have plenty of free agency options available
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz posted a short list of remaining targets for the Cavs, consisting of Larry Nance Jr., Spencer Dinwiddie, Amir Coffey, Thomas Bryant, Alec Burks, Dante Exum, and Sandro Mamukelashvili. Each of those players would either help beef up Cleveland's backline or provide additional ball-handling for last year's Eastern Conference one-seed.
Outside of that group of players, there are a few other financially realistic options for Cleveland. Since they're well over the second apron, they won't have the taxpayer midlevel exception available to them and will only be able to sign veteran minimum deals. Still, that could allow them to go after the following:
Al Horford
Brandon Boston Jr.
Moe Wagner
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Gary Payton II
Precious Achiuwa
Chris Boucher
Ben Simmons
Jaxson Hayes
De'Anthony Melton
Chris Paul
Dalano Banton
Delon Wright
Monte Morris
Kyle Lowry
Malik Beasley
The market may have shrunk significantly after Day 1, but so did the available money across the league. That makes it more likely that the Cavaliers can find contributors for a bargain, using their contending status and open rotational spots to get a leg up.