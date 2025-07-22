Cavaliers Receive Intriguing Grade for Offseason Moves
The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the offseason in a tough spot, being a second-apron team. The front office had to get creative if it hoped to make any significant roster moves, which is exactly what it did.
So far this offseason, the Cavaliers have traded for Lonzo Ball, re-signed Sam Merrill, and signed Larry Nance Jr. With these moves, they also allowed Ty Jerome to walk in free agency, and he eventually signed a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes recently gave every team a grade for their offseason grades so far, and gave the Cavaliers a "B" for their moves.
The most notable of Cleveland's moves was easily the Ball trade with the Chicago Bulls.
For this deal, "The analyst noted that, "Ball's connective passing, reliable shooting and solid team defense are why he counts as an upgrade—even if the risk of him missing time is real."
Hughes went on to write, "All told, the Cavs bring back a roster that looks roughly as good as the one that won 64 games last year—only with slightly more postseason viability."
A grade of B is interesting.
The upside with their moves could make the Cavaliers a much more well-rounded team, especially with more playmaking and versatility off the bench.
However, Ball's injury history can't be ignored, nor can Nance's.
If this duo ends up missing a significant amount of time and isn't available for the postseason, then these moves won't look as solid as they do now.
Fans could easily look back at this grade at the end of the season and view it as either too low or too high.
