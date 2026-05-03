3 Big Changes Cavaliers Could Make This Offseason if They Lose Game 7

The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing for a high-stakes Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors this Sunday night.

If they lose the game, it could spark several changes within the team.

Moving on from head coach Kenny Atkinson

The first move Cleveland would likely make is moving on from head coach Kenny Atkinson, after failing to get past the second round of the playoffs in two seasons under him.

One of the main reasons the Cavs decided to part ways with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff two years ago was his inability to move past the second round. The same standard now needs to be applied to Atkinson, who is actually working with more talent in Cleveland than Bickerstaff ever had at his disposal.

Losing to the Raptors in the first round isn't solely Atkinson's fault, but firing the head coach is an easier decision to make than juggling a bunch of roster changes within the constraints of the salary cap and luxury tax.

Parting with Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley

It seems that the frontcourt pairing of Allen and Mobley has lingered a bit too long. If the Cavs can't advance past the first round, Cleveland should seriously consider moving on from one of them this offseason.

Many fans would likely prefer to move on from Allen, as he doesn't match Mobley's potential. However, in terms of trade value, Allen may not attract as much interest as Mobley could.

If the Cavs don't believe Mobley has the potential to lead them to an NBA title, then trading him this offseason might be their best move. He could be the most valuable player available in the market, especially in a deal that could bring Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell's days with the Cavs could be over

Mitchell has been a key factor in the Cavaliers' success, helping them become one of the NBA's top teams over the past four seasons. Yet, he is also a significant reason why they struggle to get past the second round of the playoffs.

The 29-year-old guard is heading into the final year of his contract next season, which includes a player option that he can choose to opt out of, making him a free agent for the 2027-28 season.

If Mitchell doesn’t sign an extension this summer, it could force Cleveland to trade him to avoid the risk of losing a star player in free agency a year from now without receiving anything in return, similar to what happened with LeBron James on two occasions.