The Cleveland Cavaliers Must Target LeBron James in Free Agency

It’ll be another summer of monitoring LeBron James for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs were swept out of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks. Despite James Harden’s belief that the Cavaliers were the better team than the Knicks, Games 3 and 4 were uncompetitive blowouts that proved Cleveland lacks a championship mindset.

That’s exactly why the team needs to chase LeBron this summer.

James would bring championship identity to Cavaliers

Even though the organization would need to shuffle around their financial situation to seriously entertain a reunion with LeBron this summer, the salary cap gymnastics would be worth it.

After falling down 0-3 against the Knicks, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson bizarrely referenced analytical wins, stating that Cleveland was ahead of New York 2-1 based on expected outcome data. Pair that with Harden’s comments about being the better team, and you can read between the lines that this is a locker room that clearly lacks leadership.

Intensity, urgency and overall pressure surrounding every facet of the basketball team increases when James arrives. He’s arguably the greatest player of all time, and certainly the best in this generation. Even at age 41, LeBron comes with real expectations to win a championship.

Long gone are the days of patting yourself on the back for getting out of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. That’s the expectation with LeBron in town.

He actually fits this roster

Following the NBA trade deadline, the Cavaliers had a glaring hole at small forward.

Nobody will blame President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman for sending De’Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder. Hunter never fit in with the Cavaliers, and they had a need for defense and ballhandling, making this trade win for Cleveland.

But throughout the remainder of the regular season and into the postseason, Cleveland had no real answer at small forward. Dean Wade emerged as a nice defender, but isn’t a threat to do much of anything offensively. Once Max Strus returned from the fracture in his foot that kept him sidelined for a majority of the regular season, he gave the team an option to play the No. 3 spot, but didn’t really have the size to defend long, athletic wings in the East.

James would immediately start at small forward. He complements Harden and Donovan Mitchell nicely. Perhaps next season in the playoffs, the Cavs would have more success in the three-point shooting department, as James is a pass-first playmaker that elevates role players on any roster he’s on.

The Los Angeles Lakers have repeatedly signaled that they’d welcome James back for a retirement tour, but it would be on their terms. They are building everything around Luka Doncic, meaning James might not be able to make a lot of money if he wants to remain with the Lakers.

Los Angeles never appreciated James the way that Cleveland does. It’s a storybook ending to a legendary career that will actually improve the Cavaliers one step closer towards another NBA championship.