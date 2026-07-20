3 Moves the Cavaliers Need to Make Before Training Camp

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been relatively quiet during the offseason, but have still got most of their tasks done.

Their main objective was to re-sign star Donovan Mitchell, and they achieved that with a four-year deal worth $273 million, maximum contract extension. They drafted Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas, signed free agent rookies Rashaun Agee, Xaivian Lee and inked Ernest Udeh Jr. to a two-way deal.

However, they still have work to do. And it’s the priority tasks that are on their hit list.

Have they done the hard work to get LeBron James?

LeBron James’ next destination has been world basketball’s biggest story, and the Cavaliers are in the thick of it.

As one of the main destinations rumored for James, Cleveland would love nothing more than to welcome their hometown hero with open arms. But there are obstacles to clear. They are still close to the luxury tax threshold and need to clear space to land LeBron.

They have done a percentage of that by getting rid of Dean Wade and Keon Ellis in free agency, but the next steps would be to execute a trade, which would include current Cavs players Max Strus, who is in the final year of his four-year, $63 million contract and Dennis Schroder, who is in the second year of his $45 million deal.

James has stated that his next move is purely to enjoy competitive basketball and that money isn’t an issue, which is music to Cleveland’s ears. What the fans would love to hear is some news.

When he’s ready, James will let the world know where he’s going to sign.

Needing a rotation player, but there’s a catch

Losing Wade and Ellis has presented the Cavs with a problem that could be exacerbated should they lose Strus as well, and that is a key rotation player.

A versatile wingman who can shoot three-pointers and play solid defence will be a must. However, there is that nagging issue of not having the cap flexibility to compete for top free agents, leaving Cleveland searching for reinforcements on the waiver wire, in the G League, or through minor trades.

With all the noise surrounding LeBron, along with James Harden’s contract talks, this task has fallen through the net in terms of priority, but it’s a big deal for the Cavs and one that they need to fix before preseason begins.

Speaking of James Harden

Re-signing James Harden could very well go a long way to landing LeBron James. And Cleveland is halfway there, but they haven’t agreed to a deal.

Harden has made it clear that he is happy to remain with the Cavaliers, and in order to help with the franchise’s salary, he has opted out of his whopping $42.3 million player option, so that Cleveland can work out a new multiyear contract that suits both parties.

But with time ticking, the Cavs need to get Harden’s signature quickly.