Rich Paul Says He’s Friends With Cavs' James Harden in New Report

It seems that James Harden’s contract negotiations might not be the only factor persuading LeBron James to come to Cleveland.

Recently, Harden declined his $42.3 million player option to become a free agent, though he is likely to return to the Cavs on a different, cheaper deal that could help them land James.

And Harden’s role in helping Ohio’s favorite son could also be through James’ agent, Rich Paul, who said to Brandon “Scoop B” Jackson that he and Harden are closer than people might think.

“I like James Harden. He’s actually my friend,” Paul said.

Rich Paul on James Harden: “I like James Harden. He’s actually my friend.” https://t.co/kGTzqovjAS pic.twitter.com/sfnSv8ll64 — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) July 15, 2026

No bad blood between Paul and the Cavaliers

What will also give the Cavaliers comfort is that Paul also shared that there is no bad blood between him and the Cavaliers organization after the fallout from the trade that sent Paul’s client Darius Garland, understanding that the NBA is a business and that his love for his home town of Cleveland will always be there.

Paul also recalled sitting through the Cavaliers' 36-game losing streak and witnessing LeBron James' return to The Land in 2014. While he wasn't a fan of the trade, he said he respects the front office and the decisions they've made.

However, despite the background and what the Cavaliers and Cleveland mean to the super-agent, the decision isn’t down to him.

“LeBron will make his own decision,” Paul said to ScoopB.com. “I’m rolling with him.”

Harden aside, on paper, coming back to Cleveland makes sense

Paul has revealed that he has spoken with the Cavaliers, who are regarded as one of the leading contenders to land LeBron for next season.

A return to his hometown, finishing his career at the franchise where it all started back in 2003, is viewed as a very realistic possibility.

James has made it clear that his priority is finding a situation where he is happy rather than chasing another payday. Few destinations fit that description better than in Cleveland where is career was shaped and moulded.

His home just outside Akron is only a short drive from the Cavaliers' practice facility, and after spending 11 seasons with the organization across two stints, he knows the city and its basketball culture as well as anyone.

James fulfilled his long-standing ambition of delivering an NBA championship to Cleveland, cementing his legacy with the franchise. Much of his remarkable career has been while wearing the Cavaliers vest , making a homecoming for his final season a fitting way to bring one of the sports greatest careers to a close.

And Harden’s contract and relationship with Paul could play a factor.