3 Players That Stood Out To Me In Cavs vs Magic

Two Cavaliers preseason games are now in the rearview.

They picked up their first victory by knocking off the Orlando Magic last night, and will meet them one more time tomorrow (Tues, Oct. 13)

It took a few standout performances to get the team over the hump and back into the win column for the first time since Game 7 against the Pistons.

Here are three players with notable performances I’d like to discuss.

Mario Hezonja

I am far from the first person to want to talk about Mario Hezonja last night. His name has been everywhere, especially considering how solid he was in the contest. He led the team in plus-minus. He posted 13 points and five rebounds in just 17 minutes of action, hitting 5-of-9 shots from the floor overall.

Hezonja’s size and strength give him the ability to do a whole lot of impressive things on the basketball court. And what was provided in this game was a combination of major dunks, swats, and the three-point range he has always had in his game. The parts of his skill that led him to become the EuroLeague MVP were all on full display in his second Cavalier appearance.

Mario Hezonja 13 PTS (5-9 FG, 2-4 3P), 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, team-high +15 in 17 minutes vs. Magic



Underrated free agency signing by the Cavs pic.twitter.com/hUC5BZwzrb — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) October 12, 2026

In addition to having 13-5-2 in those limited minutes, Hezonja added four stocks (two steals, two blocks) as well. He proved to be a versatile player, and I’m excited to watch him on opening night against Philadelphia.

Thomas Bryant

For the second game in a row, Thomas Bryant showed some good things for the Cavs. As Nae’Qwon Tomlin continues to sit with some back issues (confirmed by Serena Winters), the other big man has been making an impact on the floor.

Bryant logged just seven minutes against Magic backups last night and managed to score 12 points on 5-6 shooting in that brief time. He knocked down a pair of threes and also pulled in four rebounds. This is a veteran big who is trying to get everyday rotation minutes during season two in Cleveland.

Mario Hezonja finds Thomas Bryant for the 3, Hezonja hits a corner 3, Bryant with the putback, Meleek Thomas hits a fadeaway, and Bryant with another putback, this time a putback dunk pic.twitter.com/zXBJFDFW0n — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) October 12, 2026

And if this is the kind of value he is bringing, then I don’t see why Bryant can’t be a core bench guy in 2026-27. He’s looked fantastic in so many facets.

James Harden

It was nice to see James Harden back on the floor last night.

Now that his thumb has been fixed, he’s a whole different guy than the one we all saw in 2025-26. In 26 minutes on the court, he posted 24 points on 7-10 FG (7-9 FT), grabbing four rebounds and dishing two assists.

James Harden was cooking in the first half of preseason action!



20 PTS (6-8 FGM)

3 3PM pic.twitter.com/4tUYoRy4Qt — NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2026

It wasn’t about the passing in this one for Harden, but more finding his footing with the new unit he’ll be with inclusive of Peyton Watson. More notable is just two turnovers in his time on the floor, a nice small number after last year’s debacle with those was a bit much.

He’s ready to go in his age 37 season, showing no signs of slowing down.