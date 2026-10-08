Leadership and good communication will go a long way for a basketball team. As it stands now, the chemistry in the Cleveland Cavaliers locker room is a huge positive, starting with the two backcourt veterans.

Donovan Mitchell has been heavily praising James Harden for his leadership and how he’s handled everything. With the team in pursuit of a championship, this is the exact thing you want to see from your oldest guys, focusing on the task at hand and not the outside noise.

Let’s get into how Mitchell has spoken of The Beard.

A Real Leader

Donovan Mitchell, speaking on James Harden’s leadership to the media, had high praise about the way he’s been able to lead.

“I’ve always known it about him, but being his teammate, I think he brings it to a whole new level. And I said that in the last playoff season… Seeing him in camp, his influence on the group… Seeing his passion with the group, his passion behind intention… really puts into perspective how BS a lot of the narratives are.”

Donovan Mitchell believes James Harden doesn’t get enough credit for his leadership pic.twitter.com/qJ0C6MYMO5 — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) October 7, 2026

Harden has been around the block with a few teams, and ultimately won everything possible besides a championship. But having been where he has, it’s clear that he’s motivated and the in-house directive says that the noise has been nothing more.

Mitchell has been the guy in Cleveland for five years and counting now, so his words certainly carry a lot of value in this locker room. Having one star complimenting and praising another is going to do wonders for camaraderie and chemistry as things go along.

Focused On The Task At Hand

It would be easy for James Harden to come in and speak on the outer things. Most notably how the team never landed LeBron James. But the SoCal native was actually one of the leaders in helping get Peyton Watson in the building. His patience to sign his contract shows that he’d rather win as a group than take care of himself first.

More from Donovan Mitchell, on Harden’s focus on trying to help bring a title to Cleveland:

“I truly believe the only reason he’s not talked about like LeBron and KD is because of championship convos.”

“I truly believe the only reason he’s not talked about like LeBron and KD is because of championship convos.”



- Donovan Mitchell on James Harden



(Via @HoodiGarland ) pic.twitter.com/vGB3EFJNvr — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 7, 2026

This is a very focused Harden, and this is exactly what the team was hoping to see. At this stage of career, he isn’t the No. 1 option anymore. But he can still be an effective closer as he proved in the 2026 postseason. He can elevate the ceiling of both the stars and the team at large.

Something special is in the air with this Cavs group, and their oldest guy seems to be at the center of keeping everybody ready for what they need to do.

Will year 18 for the future Hall-of-Famer finally see him putting the ring on his finger for the first time? 14 days until the team’s regular season opener. We’ll see.