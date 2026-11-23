As they prepare to return to action after a couple of days off, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be looking to stay over .500. A visit to a Chicago Bulls team they hosted a week ago should help to answer some questions.

Chicago went just 1-3 a week ago, dropping the Cleveland battle and their final two games of the weekend. Coming off an OT game with Denver last night, they may be a bit tired. The final score was 151-145 and career-highs were set across the board.

Back to the Cavs side, where they can move to two games over .500 with a victory on the road.

1) A Continually Effective James Harden

Cleveland is still buzzing after James Harden’s 51-point night helped propel the team to victory on Friday, Nov. 20. He was getting early and often, putting up by far his highest scoring output since coming to the team at last year’s deadline. Overall, he’s averaged 18 points per game, a figure that has been steadily coming up of late.

JAMES HARDEN. 51 POINTS.



IT'S HIS MOST POINTS AS A CAVALIER 🤯



CAVS MOVE TO 2-1 IN EMIRATES NBA CUP GROUP PLAY! pic.twitter.com/twWJ4G70Nk — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2026

Harden did admit recently that the reason for not playing much over the summer was because his contract was signed so late. He wanted to play it safe, and it’s hard to blame that decision, because if he did go down before being inked, it may have changed quite a bit of things for the 18-year NBA vet,

His 50-point performance came almost a year to the day after he dropped 55 for the Clippers. If he can keep things rolling, the Bulls will have a hard time. For reference, he had nine points and 10 assists in the game last Monday.

2) Strong Night From The Bench

The Cavs bench has been making plays throughout the 2026-27 season. As starters have gone down and reserves have moved up, they have continued to perform at a high level. From Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas to Thomas Bryant and Mario Hezonja, it’s been the case across the board.

A Bulls team that has struggled to win but has plenty of shooting (as Buddy Hield showed with his 33 points and seven threes against the Nuggets), could present a challenge. They made a late push against Cleveland in the last meeting because the reserves didn’t provide enough down the stretch.

Mario Hezonja : 16 points (7-12 shooting & 2-5 from 3), 7 rebounds & 5 assists in 28 minutes pic.twitter.com/deFnUvxKvi — Lee Harvey (@ben__zucker06) November 19, 2026

A player who could really use a strong performance to quiet some critics is Sam Merrill. He’s a big-time shooter who has been unable to put the rock in the hole. If he can find his touch, the number of minutes he’s been logging would certainly become more justified.

And in the potential return of Jaylon Tyson, the team could have their full complement of reserves.

3) Don’t Get Caught Ball-Watching

This key applies directly to who runs the Bulls' offense. Though some wrist issues have derailed him at times this season, Josh Giddey is still one of the best facilitators in the association. Coming off a 22-assist game against the Nuggets, he’s riding high.

Josh Giddey puts up an insane statline



23 PTS, 14 REBS, 22 ASTS, 1 BLK on 10/17 FG pic.twitter.com/pRXxQ6efb0 — NBA Performances (@NBARewinds) November 23, 2026

He’s dishing nine assists per game, and Cleveland has to be receptive to wherever he’s tossing the rock. For all the things Chicago struggles with, they have two elite floor generals in Giddey and in Tre Jones.

There’s a good chance Peyton Watson will open the game on the Aussie, so as long as he’s ready to go there, they should be just fine.