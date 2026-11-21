James Harden supplied the historic scoring performance. Mario Hezonja helped give the Cleveland Cavaliers the possessions and support needed to make it count.

Hezonja finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists off the bench in Cleveland’s 128-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers. While Harden commanded attention with 51 points, Hezonja contributed through rebounding, timely shooting and passing during important stretches.

It was his third game this season with at least 10 rebounds and his eighth with multiple 3-pointers, illustrating the combination of skills that has made his acquisition valuable to Cleveland’s reserve units.

His most significant contribution came on the defensive glass.

Hezonja collected eight defensive rebounds and posted a 42.1% defensive rebounding percentage, the highest of any player in the game. His work helped Cleveland finish defensive possessions and get back into its offense.

That performance continued a broader trend. His season defensive rebounding rate has climbed to 20.2%, placing him in the 97th percentile in the supplied positional rankings. His 5.5% offensive rebounding rate ranks in the 78th percentile.

For a Cavaliers team that has struggled at times to prevent second chances, those contributions carry considerable weight.

MARIO GOING TO WORK pic.twitter.com/xHhtVWtHP9 — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 21, 2026

Hezonja also finished with Cleveland’s best defensive rating against Indiana at 87.8. The figure reflects defensive results during his minutes and depends on the players around him, but it complemented the more direct evidence of his impact on the glass.

His offensive contributions arrived when Cleveland needed help.

Hezonja scored five first-quarter points, finishing a drive before making a 3-pointer off a pass from Meleek Thomas. He added another five in the second quarter as the Cavaliers recovered from a 50-36 deficit to lead 62-61 at halftime.

His second 3-pointer brought Cleveland within one late in the half. He later added a driving layup that extended the Cavaliers’ advantage before Indiana closed the period with two free throws.

Those baskets demonstrated why Hezonja’s offensive value extends beyond standing on the perimeter. He can finish a possession from outside, but he also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and reach the basket.

His passing provided additional support.

Hezonja assisted on a Peyton Watson basket during Cleveland’s second-quarter recovery, found Sam Merrill for a 3-pointer in the third and set up a Tyrese Proctor layup early in the fourth.

He received 31 touches, fifth-most on the team, giving him meaningful involvement without requiring Cleveland to shift its offense away from Harden.

That balance has become an encouraging part of his fit. Hezonja can contribute alongside the Cavaliers’ primary creators while offering reserve lineups another player capable of making a scoring or passing decision.

After last night's game, he is averaging 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 48.9% from the field and 33.3% (21/63) from 3-point range.

His post play offers another option. Hezonja has made seven of 10 field-goal attempts on post-ups, with his field-goal percentage ranking in the 65th percentile. He is producing 1.00 point per possession on those plays, giving Cleveland a way to attack favorable matchups.

The sample remains limited, but the usefulness comes from having several ways to contribute.

Against Indiana, Hezonja did not score after halftime. He still secured five second-half rebounds and delivered two assists as Cleveland built its lead.

Harden’s scoring drove the victory. Hezonja’s work helped support it, giving the Cavaliers another example of how much their bench can gain from his versatility.