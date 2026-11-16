3 Things Cavs Starters Have To Prove On Monday Against Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers are home to face the Bulls at the start of a new week tonight. All the drama and ups-and-downs of last week are in the rearview, as they prepare for a nice little homestay.

Injuries kept the entire starting five out on Saturday night, so the reserve group came in and stole the show. And it became quickly apparent that the duo of Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas looks like the future in Cleveland.

As the main group prepares to return to the floor, here are three things that they will have to prove on the floor.

1) Prove They Can Match The Energy Of The Backups

There are two ways to see your backups outshining you on the floor in your absence. A positive, and a negative. On the plus side, be inspired by what your teammates are doing and lift them up, praise them. The other is to become bitter, which has happened on different teams in different sports where the veterans opt to not even mentor the young stars.

The Cavs stars need to see this and want to match their level. What Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas have been doing is exceptional, and save for Wednesday’s game against the Knicks, James Harden’s energy level has been nowhere near what they bring. Jarrett Allen needs to involve himself in the game the same way Thomas Bryant has.

MELEEK THOMAS, HOW???



An INSANE bucket to beat the shot clock! pic.twitter.com/3fv7L3QWas — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2026

Playing a Bulls team with a poor record but that has found their stride recently, they will need to prove they’re up for the task. Because if these reserves that shocked Dallas the other night are waiting in the wings, the leash could get shorter.

2) Prove They Can Handle Struggling Teams

The way Cleveland performed against Milwaukee on Halloween is what the expectation should be against a team near the bottom of the standings. Brooklyn gave them a competitive battle to the final whistle. Charlotte absolutely decimated them last week and it started some uncomfortable conversations.

Cleveland's frontcourt duo were a force in Milwaukee!



EVAN MOBLEY: 27 PTS, 3 3PM, 11-16 FGM

JARRETT ALLEN: 25 PTS, 11 REB, 12-16 FGM@cavs move to 4-2 on the season 😤 pic.twitter.com/RPP2O2qkxg — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2026

While the Chicago Bulls is still the #14 seed in the conference, they do come into this game off two impressive wins in a row against Hawks and Timberwolves. Josh Giddey is finding his groove, Norman Powell is making his shots, and some of their reserves have come alive. Lottery pick Caleb Wilson won’t play, but they have plenty of formidable options.

Even still, they sit at 3-9. The Cavs need to handle their business at home and get themselves back over .500. If they do struggle to perform against cellar-dwellers, it will make this 82-game season feel even longer. There is no reason for Peyton Watson to shoot 2-12 again tonight.

3) Prove They Can Play Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball

Through 14 games, there is no clear, defined definition of Cavs basketball. But in year’s past it’s been finding their offensive touch and keeping the ball movement. It’s been poster dunks from the bigs and signature moments from All-Star level guards. What is it now?

With no real “Cavalanches” through 14 games, this team hasn’t been able to turn it on in such a way that feels like the roof would come off the arena. They need to show tonight that they are able to do things like that.

Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Peyton Watson, and Jarrett Allen should all suit up. While Evan Mobley is out, it’s true they don’t have their full complement of size. But they’ve got options and players who can play the game at a high level. They need to deliver.

The team has to show they can get back to their roots and what had them doing so much winning the prior two campaigns.