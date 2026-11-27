Christmas is still a month away, but Black Friday is here. Friday, Nov. 27, despite all of the coastal weather hitting on Thanksgiving Day, will feature a lot of shopping.

Online, in-person, you name it. It’s always been a big one for the stores.

So, what is on the Cleveland Cavaliers' wishlist? It is the second year in a row that there have been some unsavory finishes for the team, leading to losses that probably were expected to be wins. With a 9-10 mark as the end of the month approaches, there is still time to get it right.

1) Better Health

Injuries have plagued the Cavs this year, and there is no disputing how much it has hurt the continuity. Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson each missed a few games early on. Jaylon Tyson has had two steads on the bench. Plus, Sam Merrill’s pesky elbow injury cost him six games and affected him in several others. Nae’Qwan Tomlin is yet to debut, and Evan Mobley has missed the past six as well.

Sam Merrill hit two CLUTCH free throws for the win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3bOvQJ7EHX — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 19, 2026

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden have had their regular share of minutes, while the rest of the team has seen matchup-based fluctuations as they have filled in as both starters and reserves. It has not been ideal, and it’s played a large part in the identity crisis that the group seems to have.

Right at the top of the holiday wishlist is better health and perhaps the return of Mobley soon. They are missing him out there, in various areas of the game.

2) More Buckets From Peyton Watson

The defensive impact of Peyton Watson this season has truly been sensational. It was difficult to ignore a six-block performance against the Chicago Bulls earlier in the week. He has been one of the best rim protectors in the league this season, having a sensational impact by denying opponents attempts.

Peyton Watson just hanging in the air for that block. pic.twitter.com/w7v4ErHuwN — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 24, 2026

The problem, though, has been his offensive inconsistency. The numbers have started to come up after an atrocious start, but still leave a lot to be desired. 40% from the floor, 29% from 3PT, and 64% from the foul line. Watson was under 20% from distance and has now hit at least one triple in nine of his last ten contests. He has 2+ threes five times in that span.

But the points remain down. In seven of his 15 appearances, Watson has scored fewer than 10 points. His only 20-point performance came against the Wizards. And he has only 11 total looks in the last two games. Prior to the New York game, he did start to show a little something, though.

Peyton Watson in his L3 games



12.3 ppg

6.0 rpg

2.0 apg

2.6 bpg (6 last night)

6-12 3PT

+23#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/R0AGW6H0r8 — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) November 24, 2026

As amazing as his defense has been, they also need the scoring from #8. It would be ideal to get closer to 13 a night from him, rather than seeing so many nights below 10.

3) A Consistent Backcourt

There aren’t many doubts about the abilities of James Harden and Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland. Neither of them have consistently played with the level of effort needed, but each has had their nights of incredible hoops and helped guide this team to victory this season.

DONOVAN MITCHELL WITH THE WILD SAVE.



JAMES HARDEN GETS TO 30 ON THE NIGHT 🔥



CAVS GUARDS WORKING HARD DOWN THE STRETCH! pic.twitter.com/OEBqEYjEhh — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2026

Harden had 51 just a week ago on November 20 against the Indiana Pacers. Mitchell dropped 37 and 39, respectively, against the Bulls and Grizzlies earlier that same week. But then against the Knicks on November 25, they could not bring what was needed to claim a victory when it came down to it.

A strong night from Harden was forgotten as he shot 1-5 in the 4th with 3 pts, a -9 net rating, and zero assists. A really efficient Mitchell performance turned into a 2-9 FG performance in the 4th with zero dimes and a -19 net rating. Defensively, they allowed the Knicks to shoot 16-for-27. As a collective, they were 6-for-23 (2-for-9 on 2s’s).

Mitchell and Harden can coexist, and each still has their nights. But it has to be said that if they cannot be more consistent, this team could be something close to doomed.