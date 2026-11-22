The Cleveland Cavaliers play this season leaves quite a bit to be desired. But at the same time, they remain one of the most intriguing groups in the league. Nobody is facing the rotation conundrum they are, with more solid guards than opportunities for them to get minutes.

The bench seemed a bit thin coming in, but injuries across the board have forced pretty much everybody into action, even leading to two new two-way signings over the first month.

17 games in, there is plenty to take away. Players that need to step up a bit and do so consistently in order for this team to reach its peak and have the year they want.

1) Sam Merrill

An injury to his shooting hand cost Sam Merrill some time a year ago. And one season later, it’s been his elbow affecting his game and accuracy. Already missing six games and struggling with accuracy, this has certainly affected Cleveland’s energizer bunny’s game.

Coming into action against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wed. November 18, Merrill was an 89% career FT shooter. He got fouled with five seconds left and the Cavs down one, but proceeded to miss both shots. The 3PT percentage is way down at 31%, while the overall scoring is down to roughly eight a night from 12.

Cleveland’s backcourt is admittedly a bit clogged right now, but Merrill has still logged 20+ minutes and closed the last couple of games. The team needs him to continue to draw charges while he’s out there, and continue to try and shoot himself back in. If he’s healthy enough to play, then there isn’t an excuse for the shooting struggles to last so long.

The minutes could drop in the short-term, but he remains a long-term key, pending that the team doesn’t move his salary ahead of February’s deadline.

2) Peyton Watson

The Peyton Watson results have not been as bad as it’s been made out. As he has struggled to shoot the ball, he has been able to get his field-goal percentage up to around 40%. And the 3PT percentage, which was at 10% a few weeks ago, is up around 26 now. Still not great, but it’s getting there.

Peyton Watson needs your time and patience.



"You're seeing what his defense can do, what he does as an alt rim protector. I do love the way he drives to the basket. Compare Peyton Watson to Wade and Okoro, how confident were they shooting the 3?"



- @AcrossCavs pic.twitter.com/Lp87sV7ULJ — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) November 20, 2026

Watson went 3-6 from 3PT land against the Indiana Pacers on Friday November 20, and has been rounding a bit more into form. On defense, he has been a menace, averaging 1.5 blocks per contest, to go with just under one steal.

All they need from him that they aren’t getting is a bit more offensive consistency. Watson is still adapting to his new role, but if he can routinely score in the mid-to-upper teens while wreaking havoc on the defensive end, this group will be tough to defeat.

3) James Harden

For the season, James Harden is averaging 18-5-6 on 41% shooting, 40% from 3PT, and 88% from the FT line. On the surface, that looks good. But it helps that he dropped 51 points in the team's contest with the Indiana Pacers last time out, bringing some of them up.

In the two games prior to that, the Beard had averaged just 11.5 points, though he did have his first 10-assist game since the 2026 postseason. It’s the lack of consistency, really. 32 against the Knicks on November 11, and nine days later, a 50-burger. It was the performances in between that continue to leave a lot to be desired.

A consistently aggressive, turnover-free Harden could make the Cavs a very difficult team to defeat. That’s not a secret, and it’s been proven on his best days throughout the young season. Can he bring it (or some of it) every night? He played 21 of 24 minutes and was en fuego all night against Indiana.

The questions will shift to see if he can keep it up against the Bulls and Knicks, two teams they have faced in recent memory, this week.

Hall-of-Fame Harden makes this a title contender. Struggle-filled Harden will have the Cavs losing a lot of ball-games.