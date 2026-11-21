James Harden. His season has been as low as it can get, and it’s suddenly been turned up quite a few notches. A 51-point night against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night helped propel the team to a much-needed victory and a 2-1 record in the NBA Cup, to boot.

The time when we are throwing pieces around about how he should consider coming off the bench seems so far away. It was actually only this past Monday, November 16.

With the big performance tonight, Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson was singing his veteran’s praises.

Kenny Atkinson Offers Highest Praise for James Harden

Asking any 10 people for their top-10 all-time NBA players list could yield 10 different answers. It’s the combination of the eras and the game’s storied history that makes things difficult. Ask Kenny Atkinson, however, and one player absolutely deserves a spot.

Kenny Atkinson after James Harden's 51-point game:



"We've got to appreciate this guy. This guy is top 10 of all-time." pic.twitter.com/YUt2Y6pQYL — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 21, 2026

Atkinson said in his postgame interview, when asked about James Harden’s 51-point night, that he is absolutely a top-10 player in NBA history. The 37-year-old is the fifth player to ever eclipse the 50-point mark at his age (or older). The exclusive list also features Jamal Crawford, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant. That’s it.

Harden, of course, also passed Bryant for the fourth-most 50-point games in NBA history along the way. As soon as the free-throw to put him in that club went through the basket, the Cavs broadcast was quick to get the graphic up to confirm that. The 26th time in his career, he’s been halfway to 100.

HARDEN PASSES KOBE ON THE ALL-TIME 50-PIECE LIST 🚨



26th career 50-point game for James Harden, moving him past Kobe Bryant for the third-most in NBA history. https://t.co/ngty9E4wE1 pic.twitter.com/MQJ6JZFgf1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 21, 2026

One thing about Atkinson this season is that he has tried to sing all of his players’ praises. When Tyrese Proctor and Norchad Omier broke out, he didn’t downplay anything they did. The same for their talented rookie Meleek Thomas.

And even as Sam Merrill has struggled, they have continued to back him.

Atkinson jokingly agreed with Cleveland reporters before Wednesday, Nov. 18’s game against the Grizzlies when asked about Jarrett Allen saying he would go for 60 at his charity event. The rapport and belief he has in his guys are second to none in this league.

Jarrett Allen arrives at his annual Meals + Math Thanksgiving fundraiser at Giant Eagle. #LetEmKnow



One kid told him: “I scored 60 with you in 2K once.”



JA’s response: “I’ll try to do that tomorrow for you.” pic.twitter.com/MikH4czudR — Mikey McNuggets (@MikeLucasTV) November 17, 2026

It matters not who believes Harden is top-10 all time. Because his coach does, and that’s what inspires belief and continuity.

Next For James Harden

In the two games leading up to Friday’s showdown with the Pacers, James Harden had amassed just 23 total points. Nine against the Chicago Bulls, 14 against the Memphis Grizzlies. To more than double it in one night speaks volumes to the player he can still be.

It certainly feels as if it came out of nowhere, but it’s at a welcome time. The first Cavalier to score both 40 and 50. Kenny Atkinson is backing his horse. The team got Peyton Watson back and he started shooting the three-ball with comfort. Those two played well off of one another.

Harden finished with 51-6-6, hitting 15 of 26 shots (7-11 from 3PT), and went 14-for-14 at the FT line. He wound up as a +22, but was as high as +30 in the contest. He even played the entire third quarter, something that is a rarity with this club. After the game, the 18-year-old vet called Kobe his "idol" and said he grew up watching him.

"My idol, the person I watched growing up."@JHarden13 on passing Kobe Bryant for 3RD-MOST 50+ POINT GAMES in NBA history, with 26 🤯 https://t.co/a0CRrvHO2s pic.twitter.com/QmeTQygapZ — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2026

Up next for Harden are battles with the Bulls and Knicks before Thanksgiving rolls around.

Once again, whether he is a top-10 player doesn’t matter. Atkinson believes it, and that should keep the 37-year-old guard’s confidence up.