The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to 8-8 after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, November 18. Playing in front of their home crowd against a team that had not yet won on the road, a couple of things became very clear.

Depth has been huge for Cleveland this season, with players emerging as breakout stars at all different positions. With that being said, there have not been enough changes to help those guys sustain their minutes and opportunities on the big stage.

Misses happen and everybody is susceptible to making a mistake in a clutch moment. Such is the nature of high-stakes basketball. But after the events of the team’’s battle with Memphis, does Cleveland have a change to make?

Sam Merrill Odd Man Out?

Throughout his time in Cleveland, Sam Merrill has been beloved. He’s taken all the charges, effectively guarded the players bigger than him, and sunk three after three. As a matter of fact, it was just a season ago that the team went 37-15 with him on the floor, and 15-15 in the games which he missed.

Merrill had been out for six consecutive games prior to returning against the Grizzlies, missing time with an elbow issue. Similar to Jaylon Tyson, the veteran guard logged 23 minutes in his first game back. The final line was seven points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 23 minutes. He was a +2 in his minutes.

The issue with Merrill closing in his return is that it meant Meleek Thomas wasn’t on the floor. The rookie had 14-2-2 on 5-9 FG (4-6 3PT), and yet barely touched the court in the fourth quarter. Credit to Craig Porter Jr. and his incredible defensive effort and effort on the boards, but they missed the scoring impact that the 20-year-old provides.

With Tyrese Proctor and Thomas emerging, it does not make it hard to get enough minutes for all the guards without having to play super-small ball. The four-guard groups have struggled to get stops, which is what happened when Merrill was forced to try and stop an entry pass to the much bigger Cam Boozer late in the game.

Donovan Mitchell said it best in his presser, noting that he would pass to Merrill in that late situation every time. He did miss 2 FT’s after an aggressive drive, but was an 89% shooter at the line prior. Kenny Atkinson is high on #5 and it’s hard not to see why.

“There’s a reason why I passed to him, we all trust him, I’d do the same thing tomorrow and then next night,”



Donovan Mitchell says he isn’t bothered by Sam Merrill tonight — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) November 19, 2026

Sam Merrill misses 2 free throws that could have won the game for the Cavspic.twitter.com/DWInopauXZ — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 19, 2026

But with the young guns starting to show out and provide more versatility, Merrill, for now, might be better logging a few less minutes and taking a veteran leader role.

Looking Ahead

This is not intended as a knock on Sam Merrill, who is still extremely important to the Cavs hopes for the best possible season. He can’t be guarding somebody who is 6”10 with the game on the line, though. The free throws were the last chance at a lead for Cleveland, but that isn’t what cost them the game.

The defense over time, the Mario Hezonja missed three, the Donovan Mitchell floater, all played a part. But Merrill can’t be a PF. He is at his best at SG. Theemergence of Meleek Thomas and of Tyrese Proctor have created a log-jam. And with how they have played of late, the hot hand should be ridden.

Merrill may well return to form and find his shooting touch again, but for now, he appears to be the odd man out. Let the youngsters do their thing. Availability is the best ability, and that has led to the current situation.