The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2026-27 season with championship expectations and a roster built to compete with the best teams in the Eastern Conference. After reaching the conference finals last season, the next step seemed obvious.

Unfortunately, the first few weeks have been a reminder that getting there and actually winning it are two very different things.

At 8-7, Cleveland has shown flashes of what it can be, but inconsistency has kept the team from finding its footing.

A win over New York on Nov. 11 offered a glimpse of the team’s potential, while a loss to Miami two days later showed how quickly things can go sideways. The recent wins over Dallas and Chicago have helped steady the ship, but there is still work to do.

The Cavaliers have the talent. They have the experience. And they have a coach who has already shown he can get this group to play at a high level. So what needs to happen for Cleveland to take that next step? Here are three keys to unlocking the Cavaliers’ championship potential.

1. Evan Mobley Needs to Become a Consistent Offensive Threat

Mobley has already established himself as one of the league’s premier defensive players, but his offensive development remains one of the biggest factors in determining Cleveland’s ceiling. The Cavs need more than an occasional 20-point performance.

They need a player who can consistently create his own offense and make opposing defenses pay when they focus too much attention on Mitchell and Harden.

Watching Mobley this season can feel like watching two completely different players. At times, he looks like prime Kevin Garnett, imposing his will on both ends of the floor and making you wonder just how high his ceiling really is. Other times, he seems to pull a disappearing act for stretches, leaving everyone wondering where that dominant version went. It's a frustrating "Jeckyl and Hyde" to witness as a Cavs fan.

His improved 3-point shooting has been encouraging. Through his first seven appearances, Mobley knocked down 16 of 30 attempts from beyond the arc, giving Cleveland another dimension offensively. As his recent shooting surge has demonstrated, the ability to stretch the floor creates more room for everyone else.

But shooting is only part of the equation. Mobley needs to be more aggressive in attacking the basket, taking advantage of mismatches and demanding the ball when the offense gets stagnant. His skill set and athleticism are too valuable for him to become a secondary option who occasionally gets involved.

Maybe if this team had prime James Harden, Mobley could then float around as merely a defensive stopper and lob threat.

But this iteration of the Cavs needs Evan to be an aggressive scoring option on a nightly basis.

Whether this switch ever flips remains to be seen. Mobley is sidelined with a sprained left big toe and is scheduled to be reevaluated after seven to 10 days. His return can’t come soon enough.

#Cavs say that Evan Mobley will be undergo treatmeant on his sprained toe and be re-evaluated in the next 7-to-10 days.



This means Mobley will miss at least the next three games for the Cavs. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) November 16, 2026

2. James Harden and Donovan Mitchell Need to Find the Right Balance

The addition of James Harden was supposed to give Cleveland another elite playmaker and take some of the offensive burden off Donovan Mitchell. The idea makes plenty of sense on paper. In reality, figuring out how to make two ball-dominant guards consistently coexist has been a work in progress.

Harden has already shown what he can bring to the table. His 32-point performance in the win over New York was a reminder of how dangerous he can be when he’s aggressive and engaged. He also provides the veteran experience and playmaking ability that should help Cleveland navigate the inevitable ups and downs of a playoff series.

But Harden can’t hide from the numbers, and they’re becoming difficult to ignore. Cleveland has a negative 2.3 net rating with Harden on the floor and a positive 10.6 rating when he’s off it. That’s a staggering difference, particularly for a player brought in to elevate a team with championship aspirations.

Several of the team’s most-used lineups featuring Harden have struggled, raising legitimate questions about how the pieces fit together.

That doesn’t mean Harden is solely responsible for the team’s struggles. Lineup combinations, injuries, rotations and the adjustment period all play a role. But the coaching staff needs to figure out why so many combinations featuring one of the team’s biggest additions are underperforming. The early lineup data suggests this is more than a minor issue.

Mitchell also needs to find the right balance between being the team’s primary scorer and involving his teammates. He’s capable of taking over games, as evidenced by his 39-point performance against Chicago on Nov. 16.

But the Cavaliers aren’t going to win a championship if every close game requires Mitchell to put the team on his back.

The goal should be a backcourt that complements each other rather than takes turns controlling the offense. If Harden can consistently create opportunities and Mitchell can pick his spots to attack, Cleveland becomes a much tougher matchup.

3. The Cavaliers Need to Establish a Defensive Identity

Perhaps the biggest concern through the first few weeks has been Cleveland’s defense. The Cavaliers have plenty of players capable of defending at a high level, but that hasn’t translated into a consistently effective team defense.

On paper, there is a lot to like. Mobley and Jarrett Allen provide an imposing frontcourt presence, while Peyton Watson brings versatility and athleticism on the perimeter. Cleveland has individual defenders who can make life difficult for opposing players.

What it hasn’t consistently shown is a cohesive defensive identity.

Who is the leader on this end of the floor? Who sets the tone when the opposition starts making a run? Who makes sure everyone is communicating, rotating and doing the little things that separate good defensive teams from great ones?

Those questions shouldn’t be difficult to answer with this roster, but the results suggest something is missing. The Cavaliers need more than a collection of good individual defenders. They need five players operating with the same purpose and holding each other accountable. Proof of this need is in the Cavs 19th ranking in defensive rating this year. That's a subpar spot to be in for a team with high-caliber individual defenders.

Mobley’s absence certainly doesn’t help, but the responsibility falls on the entire roster. Allen needs to anchor the paint, the perimeter defenders need to make life difficult for opposing ball handlers, and Kenny Atkinson needs to find rotations that can consistently get stops. Establishing that identity starts with the coaching staff, but it has to be embraced by the players.

The Cavaliers have enough offensive firepower to compete with anyone. Whether they can defend well enough to beat the best teams four times in a seven-game series remains a much bigger question.

SHEESH. This Peyton block to JA oop to end the half! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/60ixvNf8Ha — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 17, 2026

The Next Step Is Still There for the Taking

Cleveland doesn’t need to reinvent itself to become a championship contender. It needs its best players to play like its best players, its new pieces to find their roles and its defense to develop a clear identity.

The recent wins are encouraging, but the margin for error in the Eastern Conference isn’t getting any wider. The talent is there, and the expectations haven’t changed.

At some point, the Cavaliers need to prove they’re more than a team that looks capable of winning a championship on paper.

Cleveland fans have seen that movie before. They'd prefer a different ending this time.