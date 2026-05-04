Cavaliers Insider: What We Know After Game 7 Victory Against Raptors

Max Strus and Sam Merrill are in.

Keon Ellis might be out.

Jarrett Allen changed the narrative.

Kenny Atkinson is not afraid to ride the wave.

This is what we know after the Cavs advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Raptors 114 – 102 on Sunday evening in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference’s 1st Round.

Max and Merrill make their mark

Reserves Max Strus and Sam Merrill are being relied upon to be difference makers off the bench for Kenny Atkinson’s squad. In Sunday’s decisive Game 7 win, the pair combined for 25 points (including five three pointers), 11 boards and seven assists. Strus was a team-best +20 and Merrill had the Cavaliers’ third best +/- +16.

Throughout the series, Merrill led Cleveland’s reserves in minutes per game (20.2). Strus (25) was higher, but he started two games against the Raptors. Dean Wade played just over 24 minutes per night, but he was in the starting lineup for five of the seven games played.

Strus and Merrill contributed 25 threes throughout the series. Their energy is contagious (case in point, Strus drew two Game 7 charges) and their long-range shooting abilities demands the defense’s respect. When Cleveland turns to their bench, Strus and Merrill are undoubtedly option 1A and 1B.

Keon Ellis seems to be the odd man out

Strus and (more so) Merrill’s increased roles seem to have resulted in a much lesser role for reserve guard Keon Ellis. Acquired from Sacramento ahead of the trade deadline, Ellis was a much-needed defensive pest throughout the second half of the regular season.

It’s fair to wonder if a pair of injuries (finger, knee) suffered late in the regular season are still hampering him, but Ellis was limited to only four games played and just 43 total minutes of action versus Toronto. This is even more surprising considering Ellis’ defensive prowess and Toronto’s, at times, seemingly endless barrage of three pointers.

In his 43 minutes played, Ellis swiped three steals and recorded a block but only scored three points. It appears as if Atkinson clearly favors offense over defense.

If that trend continues versus Detroit, Ellis is likely to continue to see limited minutes.

Allen answers the bell

After a few seasons of being Cleveland’s playoff punching bag, Jarrett Allen punched back in a big way. Allen was dominant when the Cavs needed him most versus Toronto. In the Game 7 win, Allen had 22 points, 19 rebounds (including eight offensive) – the most of any player in this season’s First Round, and three blocks. Allen’s third quarter stat line alone produced a double-double.

On Sunday, the Raptors had no answer for the Cavs’ starting center who earlier in the series had an outing where he scored only nine points and grabbed just three rebounds. In Game 2 he had only ten points and three boards and in a Game 4 loss at Toronto he scored a forgettable three points in just under 27 minutes.

Yet, when they needed him most, Allen put the Cavs on his back and carried the Cavaliers to the Second Round. If this version of Allen shows up versus the Pistons in Round 2, Detroit’s going to be seeking another bailout.

Coach Kenny plays the hot hand

If it ain’t broke, Kenny Atkinson ain’t fixing it.

Heck, he’s not even interested in an estimate. Despite star power and salaries that are equally as massive, neither Donovan Mitchell nor James Harden is likely to reenter a game if they’re seated on the bench while the Cavs are rolling. While some coaches might feel the urge to limit their stars’ time on the sideline – either due to egos, abilities, or both – Atkinson has no issue rolling with what’s working.

When the Cavs fought back from a deficit in Game 6 at Toronto with Mitchell off the floor, Donovan told his coach to ride the hot hand and keep him sidelined in favor of reserve Dennis Schroder. Atkinson obliged. Similarly, Atkinson had no issue sitting Harden when Toronto was jumping out to a double-digit Game 7 and the Cavaliers’ offense was flat.

In a two-point Game 6 loss, Atkinson played Schroder extensive minutes and called on backup big Thomas Bryant for seven minutes in an effort to spark the Cavaliers’ bigs. This is despite Bryant having only played a total of eight minutes in series’ previous five games.

Names don’t matter. Production does.

Detroit Pistons await

With First Round questions having been answered over seven games, the Cavaliers now turn their attention to the Central Division rival Pistons. Round Two starts Tuesday from Detroit with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 pm ET.