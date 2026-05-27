The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered heartbreak in Game 4, as the New York Knicks swept them in the Eastern Conference Finals.

With the Knicks putting the dagger in the hearts of Cavs fans, the talks of who Cleveland could add to the team to make a championship run in 2027 have already begun.

Obviously, the Lebron retirement tour conversation is at the top of discussions less than 24 hours after Cleveland’s loss, but there are a few other players that could be realistic options to trade for this summer.

A whole other conversation is who the Cavs would have to trade to bring in some of these upper echelon players. In the world of offseason trade talk, let’s leave out who would be involved in the trade to keep this fun and dream-like.

Here are three players Cleveland could pursue this offseason to make that championship run possible.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Oct. 19, 2021; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) watches as the the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 championship banner is unveiled with his Championship ring during Milwaukee Bucks ring ceremony; Mand atory credit: Mike De Sisti-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Earlier on this season, it was reported that Cleveland had called Milwaukee about the availability of Giannis, but the price seemed too steep for the Cavs to pull the trigger on at the time.

Now, it’s pretty clear the Cavs are going to have to be willing to make some serious changes in order to add some of the best players going forward. Giannis would instantly make Cleveland a title contender before he even steps on the court.

Even though Giannis dealt with a rough knee injury this season, his skills and experience make that easy to look past. Both offensively and defensively, Cleveland would dominate with him in their starting lineup.

In 2025-26, Giannis averaged 27.6 PPG, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field. These season averages were his lowest since 2018-19, but his knee injury surely impacted his results. Healthy Giannis can replicate his 30-point season averages.

Pascal Siakam

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This one might seem like a stretch but hear me out. Siakam was a key player in the Pacers' run to the finals last season, and at his age could still give Cleveland some real quality basketball to help them out.

Siakam was on a lost Pacers team this season who felt the effects of losing their star guard. In Haliburton’s absence, Siakam was one of their top options and proved he can be a key starting option at 32 years old.

His season averages were more than impressive, averaging 24 PPG, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, with a few 30-point performances littered in there against some of the top defensive teams in the NBA.

He can get it done on the offensive side of the ball and has also shown he can bother opposing teams on defense with his knack for steals and tight coverage. He may be an easier piece to trade for as well, especially for a team like Cleveland that needs more veteran help even off the bench.

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Feb 7, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz center Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) shoots during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The common theme of these dream trade scenarios: size. The Cavaliers need more height, especially if you look at the three remaining teams contending for an NBA championship this season, they all have massive starting lineups and role players.

Jaren Jackson is another player with veteran experience even at 26 years old. He’s stuck on a Utah Jazz team that doesn’t have a clear direction, but is one of, if not their best player and could be that for any other team.

He was the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and hasn’t slowed down since. He gives any opposing guard or big man trouble while thrashing them on offense right after locking them down.

Jackson Jr. plays well not as the center piece of a franchise either, and his 19.4 PPG, 5.7 rebounds, and two assists are more than enough if Cleveland looked to inject his youth over either Dean Wade or Jarrett Allen.

He dealt with some injuries this past season, but should be ready to go near the start of next season. If he’s available, the Cavs could look to add his size to their lineup that desperately needs it.