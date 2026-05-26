The Cleveland Cavaliers Are on LeBron Watch Again After ECF Sweep

The Cleveland Cavaliers season has ended at the hands of the New York Knicks in humuliating fashion. While you can take solace in the fact that they lost in the Eastern Conference Finals, being swept is inexcusable.

You know the scene in Space Jam (the good Space Jam) where Bugs Bunny grabs Michael Jordan by the face and screams "WE NEED YOUR HELP."

That is how all Cavs fans, and likely executives, are looking at the way of LeBron James.

This series will stick with this team:

It's no secret that, after yet another season in which the Cavs failed to reach the NBA Finals, changes are coming. An expensive team that saw its opponents' fans take over its home court will not sit well with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

There are many questions Koby Altman and staff will have to answer, and one of those is whether they can get LeBron back one last time.

LeBron James will be a free agent when the league's new year starts this summer, and it's been mentioned that he has had many suitors already reaching out for his services. While a lot of the discussion is about the potential of LeBron staying with the Lakers, the Cavaliers are always going to be linked to the King when he has his choice of places he can play.

If Los Angeles isn't his choice, Cleveland simply makes the most sense both Basketball-wise and, of course, narrative-wise. This is LeBron after all.

What can LeBron bring to the Cavs in his 24th season?

The Cavs need an alpha in that locker room, someone who isn't going to just sit on his hands and watch this team fall apart in the playoffs over and over again. LeBron can and would be the alpha this team needs.

As we approach the final chapter of the greatest career for a single player in NBA history, he is not going out without a fight.

How do they get it done?

Now there will be multiple choices that go into this for LeBron. Do the Cavs give him the best chance to win his fifth NBA title in his career? You can easily look up and down this roster and say, yes, this is his best bet.

What about the coaching situation? Will Kenny Atkinson remain the head coach in 2026-27? What does James Harden and Donovan Mitchell's future look like with the Cavs? Can they make the money work?

If the Cavs can pull off getting LeBron back for one last run, a sign and trade will be the easiest route for the return. Which brings up the next question of who the Cavs would send to play alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves?

This very well could be the most important offseason in franchise history. The first step is easy. Find a way to bring LeBron back one last time.