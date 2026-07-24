What LeBron James’ Signing With 76ers Means for Cavs’ Standings in Eastern Conference

The Cavaliers faced disappointing news on Friday when LeBron James chose not to return to Cleveland for his final seasons. Instead, he signed a two-year deal worth $8 million with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cleveland will need to find a way to make a few roster upgrades before the season kicks off, but that might not be enough unless the Cavs pull off an unexpected move that nobody sees coming to gain favor in the Eastern Conference.

How the Cavs now rank in the East

The Cavaliers reached the Eastern Conference finals in late May, but it is now unlikely they will repeat that success next May. The New York Knicks swept the Cavaliers in that series and went on to win the championship. They should still be favored to win the conference again, even though LeBron is heading to the 76ers.

Philadelphia should be the second favorite to win the conference because it boasts the strongest starting five on paper. It features a backcourt featuring Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe, and Jaylen Brown, along with LeBron joining the frontcourt alongside Joel Embiid.

One thing that could benefit the Cavaliers when playing against the 76ers is the pattern that tends to emerge with LeBron joining a new team. Historically, it has taken two years for LeBron to lead a new team to a championship. In his first season with the Miami Heat, they reached the Finals but lost to the Dallas Mavericks.

They won the title in his second year. When LeBron returned to Cleveland, the Cavaliers made it to the Finals in his first season but didn't secure the championship until his second year. Similarly, when LeBron joined the Lakers, they missed the playoffs in his first season but went on to win the title in his second season.

The Cavs will also have some more competition in the East. Nobody knows what's going on with the Raptors trading for Kawhi Leonard since they're waiting for the NBA to complete its investigation into the Clippers. If the Raptors do manage to add Leonard, there's a chance they could be better than the Cavs.

The Atlanta Hawks made some strong moves this offseason that could potentially elevate them above the Cavaliers. Cleveland faced the Pistons in the second round of the playoffs, winning in seven games, and the Pistons should be improving as well.

Cleveland is going to face a tough road to the Eastern Conference finals next season, and it will be interesting to see what moves the Cavs make to stay in the race.