The Hidden Reason Why Cavs Fans Believe DeMar DeRozan Is Signing in Cleveland

It’s no secret that DeMar DeRozan is available. He’s leaving the Sacramento Kings, and is on the way to joining his fifth club in the association. And of course, with that news, a few teams have been rumored to be in the running.

Chiefly among them, is the Cleveland Cavaliers.There was a sense of renewed optimism that this could happen after an announcement dropped this morning. Time to get into it.

A Jersey Change Occurred

While of course, nothing is imminent, Cavs fans on Twitter noticed something this morning. User Etienne Catalan, known for being the news source on when players decide on jersey numbers, posted an update about new Cavalier Mario Hezonja.

Update: Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) is switching from No. 10 to No. 33 for the #Cavaliers. Number last worn by Olivier Sarr in 2026. #NBA pic.twitter.com/KCbcOATW4g — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) August 9, 2026

Catalan reported that he would be switching from #10 to #33. Usually, when this type of news happens, it is when another player joins and wants the same number. How this relates to DeRozan is pretty simple, actually. Of the four teams he has been a part of, number 10 has been his jersey three times. The exception being when he wore #11 with the Bulls.

Hezonja, during his first NBA tenure, wore three different jersey numbers. 23 with the Magic, 8 with the Knicks, and 44 with the Blazers. Some expected him to wear 44 here. Then the #10 announcement dropped. But then early this morning, the news of #10 came.

Does this mean he is changing to make room for one of the kings of the mid-range? DeRozan has had a very impressive career, making four All-Star teams and currently ranking top 20 all-time in points scored. He’s proven that he can get to his spot whenever he wants. And so, did Hezonja change his jersey so that he could continue to don #10?

Projecting DeRozan’s Fit with Cleveland

Of course, there is no shortage of teams after DeMar DeRozan. The Heat are reportedly in on him as they seek help on the wing. A reunion with the Raptors, where it all started for him, is on the table. The Nuggets could use the assistance, too.

The Miami Heat are the HEAVY favorites to be DeMar DeRozan next team, Via Kalshi:



40% — Heat

11% — Raptors

10% — Nuggets

8% — Cavaliers

8% — Wizards

5% — Warriors pic.twitter.com/PS0xzqv6nG — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) August 8, 2026

It is worth noting that the USC product has not come off the bench since his rookie season, dating all the way back to 2009-10. DeRozan has not been in a postseason in five years, and has been adamant about continuing to be a starter, says Jake Fischer, who reported on the subject.

The idea of coming off the bench in Sacramento was a sensitive topic for DeMar DeRozan, per @JakeLFischer



(Via @BleacherReport ) pic.twitter.com/LKMSPXOMy7 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 4, 2026

That would probably be the only holdup. Cleveland tossing DeMar into the first five would not be a great fit. But having him play 15-20 minutes a night and being the second option when one of James Harden/Donovan Mitchell are on the bench could work. A player that can get their own shot whenever they want is not a hot commodity.

DEMAR DEROZAN WINS IT IN THE FINAL SECONDS FOR THE KINGS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Fzw8pXtvtT — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2025

While he isn’t a star anymore, defenses still have a hard time containing DeRozan. He averaged 20 points per game across the last two seasons in Sacramento.

He would be an ideal seventh or eighth man here after Sam Merrill/Jaylon Tyson. Now, whether or not Hezonja changing his number means anything remains to be determined, But it just might. It just might.