5 Cavaliers Players With the Most to Prove Before Opening Night

We are in the stretch run of the 2026 offseason period and the Cleveland Cavaliers still have some legitimate questions to answer regarding their bench.

There are several members of the team that will likely have a chip on their shoulder entering the season. With the being said, let’s examine the 5 players on this roster with the most to prove before the opening night tip-off.

No. 1: Tyrese Proctor

While most of the offseason spotlight has been shown on others, Proctor remains a potential candidate for rotational minutes during the 2026-27 campaign. He is often the most overlooked if we are being honest.

The Sydney native appeared in 50 games during his rookie season, posting averages of 5.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 41.3% from the field and 35.1% from long range.

If Proctor is to make the rotation, it will likely be as the team’s backup point guard. The challenge will be out-dueling Meleek Thomas and Craig Porter for the job. And speaking of Porter…

No. 2: Craig Porter Jr.

Sometimes, the stars align and a player is given an opportunity to show he belongs or at the very least, one final shot at becoming a rotational regular. For Porter, the 2026-27 season appears to be just that.

The Wichita State product appeared in 64 games in 2025-26, posting averages of 4.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, and 3.2 Assists, knocking down roughly 45.0% of his shots, including 35.5% of his attempts from range.

It’s that last part that continues to be Porter’s swing-skill at the NBA level. More specifically, the willingness to take the shot that matters most. Despite averaging 13.9 minutes per game, he’s only attempted 1.1 triples per contest up to this point. That must change if he wants to stick.

No. 3: Mario Hezonja

Rumors notwithstanding, It’s hard to believe that Hezonja would’ve left the international ranks if he didn’t believe he had a real shot at making an NBA rotation and not just a roster itself. After all, Hezonja had been doing quite well for himself overseas.

He is coming off a 2025-26 season in which he averaged 17.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, and 1.9 Assists for Real Madrid. The former top 5 pick was named Spanish ACB Regular Season MVP for his performance.

He was also quite impressive during FIBA play, showcasing his ability to score on the interior via timely slashing, quality playmaking, and a semi-respectable stroke from distance. Hezonja returns to the NBA after being away for 6 years and will likely be in-line for a real adjustment period. How he fares in that regard will determine how long his stay in the league will be.

No. 4: Nae’Qwan Tomlin

While Hezonja’s ability to translate back to the NBA is in question, so too is Tomlin’s ability to take the next step. And for the bouncy forward, that next step begins and ends with whether he can consistently knock down the perimeter shot. Like Porter, that is the swing-skill that will determine his rotational viability.

Through his first 69 appearances, Tomlin has converted on just 23.2% of his attempts from distance. If he is to make the rotation, he’ll have to begin converting at a much better mark. If that occurs, Cleveland could have yet another athletic option to throw at teams on a nightly basis.

If not, the 2026-27 campaign will likely be his final season donning the wine and gold.

No. 5: Meleek Thomas

The 34th pick in this year’s draft is talented. He removed all doubt with his performance during summer league play, posting averages of 27.2 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, and 3.8 Assists, while completing 50.0% of his shots, including 43.8% from deep.

He scorched twine, he made played plays for others, be it out of the pick-and-roll or in transition, and he showed promise as defensive playmaker. In short, he looked like a lottery-level talent.

Thomas enters the NBA with a chip on his shoulder after going lower in the draft than he anticipated. This could work to both his advantage as well as the teams as it could push Thomas to prove he’s better equipped to handle backup point duties from day one.