This Cavaliers Newcomer Could Make a Massive Impact in His First Season in Cleveland

There are a few new Cavaliers this year, all of who are expected to make an impact in a different way. From the rookies to the vets, the front office took a major swing to try and improve upon the final results of last season.

Among the key additions is Arkansas product Meleek Thomas. After one season playing for John Calipari and the Razorbacks, he opted to declare for the league. He may not have been a first-round pick, but he is somebody that could seriously make an instant impact in Cleveland.

Lightning In A Bottle

There was serious electricity around Meleek Thomas during the Vegas Summer League. Multiple 30-point games from the team’s second-round pick turned a lot of heads pretty fast, and he showed exactly why he was selected where he was. It marked the second straight a season a day-two Cavs rookie showed out in Vegas, after Tyrese Proctor had his own 35-point performance there in 2025.

Thomas is going to be in direct competition with both Proctor and Craig Porter Jr. for minutes to begin 2026-27. Whether he’s on the floor from day one or not means very little. This is a player that by the end of the year, will likely have a rotation spot, and enough playing time to dent the score sheet considerably. Able to both create his own shot and do well off the catch-and-shoot, this is a serious gamer.

One season of playing off ball next to Darius Acuff Jr. was clearly a great experience for Thomas. His backcourt mate will lead the charge for the Kings as their new point guard, while the Cavs draftee could play either guard spot. He may even earn a role as a small-ball SF on occasion.

The way he can get hot in such a hurry though, is going to seriously win some games for Cleveland.

Scoring Efficiency

There were certainly playoff stretches last season where the Cavs lacked a guy who could get their own bucket. Dennis Schröder struggled in the playoffs, while Jaylon Tyson had a limited impact during his own minutes. Meleek Thomas, if given the chance, could absolutely fill that void.

Plenty of guys have entered the league as rookies, whether lottery picks or second-rounders, with immense confidence. Thomas is born of the tree of guys built as such. The way he showed himself to be so dominant in Vegas was a brilliant first sign. He’ll be a key player to watch in preseason as well.

Thomas hit nearly 42% of his threes as a volume shooter at Arkansas, so expect him to have the green light from the first time he steps on the NBA hardwood in the regular season.