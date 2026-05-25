5 Changes Cavs Could Make This Offseason If They Lose Game 4

One of the biggest moments in sports history is when the Boston Red Sox became the first team in Major League Baseball history to come back from three games to none to beat the New York Yankees during the 2004 ALCS. Now the Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to do the same and be the first NBA team to come back from a three-game-to-none deficit against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night.

However, there is a greater chance that the Cavs will follow the same path as every other NBA team has after three games down in a series and not continue their season. If Cleveland does find a way to lose Game 4, here are five changes it should consider making this season.

Move on from head coach Kenny Atkinson

After the Cavs blew a 22-point lead with little under eight minutes left in Game 1 against the Knicks on Tuesday night, it did feel like if Cleveland didn't find a way to win this series or even make it competitive, Atkinson wouldn't have a job next season.

It's bad enough that the Cavs blew opportunities in Games 1 and 2, and even Game 3 at home wasn't any better. Since the Cavs have a roster that will be hard to change and are already in the second salary apron, the easiest move is to fire Atkinson.

Is James Harden a lock to return next season?

When the Cavs traded Darius Garland for Harden at the end of January and got 10 years older, the move wasn't to have Harden for five months and then be on their way.

Harden does have a $42 million player option for the 2026-27 season, and ESPN's NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported on May 17. Harden will likely be coming back to the Cavs on a multi-year deal next season.

"No matter how this playoff run unfolds, Harden, who has been inconsistent in the postseason again, will likely be coming back to Cleveland this summer on a multiyear deal," Windhorst wrote.

Harden could opt out of his option and then sign a more friendly extension with the Cavs that could give Cleveland some salary cap relief, but is that the best decision?

Throughout the postseason, Harden has had his fair share of struggles, but he is also a reason why the Cavs were able to win two Game 7s against the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons. Harden is exposed on defense and then turns the ball over at high risk. Both factors have cost the Cavs a ton, and his offensive game isn't elite like it once was.

Harden will turn 37 in August, and it's only down from here with him. There is also a chance the Cavs rely on Harden to take over the backcourt next season, since Donovan Mitchell might not be here.

Could Donovan Mitchell be on his way out?

The 2026-27 season will be Mitchell's last year before he can opt out of his deal next offseason. Since the Cavs might only have one more season with Mitchell if he doesn't re-sign this offseason, there is a chance Cleveland will trade him this summer.

Since Mitchell does have that player option for the 2027-28 season, he can decide where he would like to go, as no team is going to trade for him for a season only to let him leave. The best outcome for the Cavs would be for Mitchell to sign a contract extension this summer, but if he doesn't, then Cleveland will have to think hard about what to do with him.

Evan Mobely for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Cleveland could make a big move this offseason by trading for Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it doesn't sound like it's going to happen.

The Athletic's NBA insider Joe Vardon wrote in his column on Sunday that two league sources said the Cavs have shown no signs of wanting to trade Mobley for Antetokounmpo this offseason.

"Otherwise, you’re looking at something drastic like trading Evan Mobley for Giannis Antetokounmpo — though two league sources say Cleveland has shown no interest in that move as of now," Vardon wrote.

The key in that sentence is "as of now," and if the Knicks sweep the Cavs, it could change how they feel about Mobley and whether they want to pursue Antetokounmpo. Still, there could be more factors that could lead to Antetokounmpo heading to Cleveland, like if LeBron James came home for another season.

Is LeBron James 3.0 a real possibility?

All eyes this offseason are going to be on what LeBron does, as he will be a free agent. Even though he will turn 42 this December, LeBron is still one of the best players in the NBA when he's at the top of his game, and the Cavs would be lucky to have him back.

The Cavs aren't a LeBron away from winning the NBA Finals, and that's why, if he did return, there could be more of a need for Cleveland to trade Mobley for Antetokounmpo.

Cleveland would be fully in win-now mode with LeBron since he might only have one or two more seasons left, and getting him a player like Antetokounmpo could turn the Cavs into the team to beat.