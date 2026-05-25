NBA Champion Wants More From Donovan Mitchell, Better Effort From Cavs in Game 4

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have plenty of work to do and it can't be accomplished without increased effort across the board, starting with their superstar guard.

That's the message Iman Shumpert, a member of the 2016 Cavs NBA championship team is preaching ahead of Cleveland's Eastern Conference Finals Game Four. A series in which the Knicks have been largely dominant while racing to a 3-0 series lead.

Shumpert took both Mitchell and the Cavs to task during an appearance on ESPN following Cleveland's 121-108 Game Three home loss. "We need more," Shumpert said referencing Donovan Mitchell's play. "When you look at somebody like Donovan Mitchell, you know what he possesses. (Mitchell aspires to) Score the basketball first.

"But the effort. He is an athlete. You got the nickname Spida Mitchell. I don't care if you're tired. I don't care if you're banged up," Shump continued. ...Save the bus, save the girl, take the punches, the broken ribs. That' why you're Spidaman."

To his point, Mitchell's been good, not great. Though he's averaging a team-best 26 ppg in the series, Mitchell's shooting only 32% from three and less than 69% from the free throw line. He also has more turnovers (10) than assists (9). Cleveland needs more from their Second Team All-NBA player. Conference and League Finals series are largely won and lost by the league's stars.

Iman Shumpert notices effort issues with Cavs

"Half the things that are going on with Cleveland is effort," said Shumpert. (The Cavs have to) step up. Have some pride about it. It's gotta be a collective because I don't see a lot of high fives from the Cavs."

Anyone who's watched the series' first three games would have a hard time disputing Shumpert's claims about Cleveland's effort, or lack thereof.

Especially Kenny "analytics" Atkinson... But that's neither here nor there.

The effort, certainly defensively, has been dysmal. Blame tired legs if you want, but this Cavs team rarely looks disappointed when they lose a game. Losing a lead or hearing taunts from the opposition's fanbase rarely generates a reaction from the Wine and Gold.

"I didn't see them bringing each other together (after foul shots)," added Shumpert, referencing the Game Three loss "To give a (expletive), to care. It's nice to care."

Fortunately for Cleveland, they still have at least one more opportunity to show that they do in fact care, and right the ship. A season of high hopes could come crashing down as soon as Monday night or extend for at least one more game if these Cavs exert some effort and togetherness, led by Mitchell.

Game Four tips from Cleveland Sunday at 8:00 p.m. E.T.