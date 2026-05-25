Where To Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Game 4 Tonight: Time, Channel, Breakdown

160-0. That is the record of teams who go 3-0 up in a series against their opponent. No team has ever come back from that deficit in the playoffs, and the Cleveland Cavaliers did it to themselves.

Game 1 was the only chance the Cavs had at winning a game in this series, they've been blown out now in back-to-back games.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were in attendance to combat the celebrity front row in New York, unfortunately, they had to watch an embarrassing performance from the Cavs as they lost to the Knicks 121-108.

Small adjustments were made in Game 3, but they were not enough to keep the game in Cleveland's hands. Those adjustments just did not matter in the end because the Knicks could not miss.

A lot of attention came post game, Kenny Atkinson finally looked worried about the team. Every time they had gone down in a series this year, he felt good and spoke confidently. Now it looks like he has some actual concerns.

Could that mean he finally makes some major game plan changes? Maybe, but the Cavs still would have to do something nobody has ever done.

Donovan Mitchell in the post game presser, he wants to take it one game at a time. They let New York go on big runs, and he said it himself. They did it to themselves.

Evan Mobley had his own opinions on the game, he feels it's all about execution. Cleveland has a plan, but can not execute it. Mobley has also shown increased confidence in his shot, which was a major issue in the regular season.

Its really all about just making shots and playing faster. New York is playing quick and are finding guys wide open.

The overall theme from the Cavaliers was to take things game by game and go from there. Only 4 teams have come back after being down 3-0, but none of them won in their Game 7s.

Where to catch the Knicks at Cavs game?

Channel: ESPN

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Knicks: No Reported Injuries

Cavs: No Reported Injuries

Potential Starting Lineups

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Knicks

Jalen Brunson

Mikal Bridges

Josh Hart

OG Annunoby

Karl-Anthony Towns

Knicks at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Knicks -2.5

O/U: 217.5

Best Bet: Evan Mobley over 25 PTS. +680.

Cavaliers 114, Knicks 106: There was more play with the bigs in Game 3 compared to the first two games, but it still was not at its best. It really can change the game.

Jaylon Tyson also really needs to be introduced to the starting lineup. It finally felt like Kenny Atkinson was worried about the team, their back is against the wall and Tyson said he will not be swept.

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