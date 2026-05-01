5 Questions Ahead of Game 6 Between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers now have a chance to end the Toronto Raptors season.

On Friday, May 1, the Cavaliers, who are up 3-2 in the series, will take on the Raptors from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto from Game 6 of the first round of the playoffs.

In the second half of game 5, the Cavs looked like the team we all thought they could be both offensively and defensively. The Raptors are also a little banged up right now, as Brandon Ingram is Questionable, and although Scottie Barnes isn't on the injury report, you have to wonder if the knee issue he had in game 5 will affect him on a quick turnaround.

To follow up on the Game 5 Performance, I spoke with Jeremy Brener of Raptors on SI to get his thoughts from a Raptors perspective going into Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena. Can the Raptors take this back to Rocket Arena?

Let's see what Jeremy has to say:

Apr 29, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder (8) celebrates his three-point basket against the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Is it safe to assume the Raptors were not prepared for Dennis Schroder’s performance in Game 5?

The Raptors were forced to play the Cavaliers’ game in Game 5, which led to a high-scoring affair. Everyone performed far better on offense in Game 5 than in Game 4, especially Schroeder. However, you have to assume everyone can get ready on a moment’s notice, especially a veteran of Schroder’s stature.

How much worry is there around Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram's injuries on a quick turnaround?

Ingram is doubtful for Game 5, and Barnes is clearly not 100 percent. It’s a concern, but the Raptors have been playing with this “next man up” mentality all season long, so everyone on that roster is ready to make an impact where it’s needed.

The Raptors perimeter shooting has been up and down this series, do you think they get it right in game 6?

I think with Ingram out, the Raptors will be forced to rely on the likes of Ja’Kobe Walter and Jamison Battle a little more, which could help the team’s 3-point performance.

The Cavs are going to Toronto looking to end the Raptors season. What does Toronto do to take this to Game 7?

The Raptors have to use their home crowd to build some energy. That was a key factor in Games 3 and 4 when they pulled out victories. It will also be a major factor for tonight’s Game 6.

What is your Game 6 prediction?

I think the Raptors have a shot, but it will be much more difficult without Ingram in the lineup. I had Cavs in 6 before the series began, and I’ll stick with it. Cavaliers 102, Raptors 98