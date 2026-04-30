Cavaliers Must Capitalize on Raptors Injury Concerns Going Into Game 6

It's often said that you need a little luck to win the NBA Championship.

While this series isn't for the Larry O'Brien trophy, the five games between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors have been very close matchups where the momentum has shifted each way in favor of the home team.

While history isn't in the Cavs' favor for Game 6 on Friday, Cleveland has a big opportunity to buck that trend due to the Raptors being a little banged up for Friday night's game.

Brandon Ingram left Game 5 early with a heel injury and wasn't able to return to the game, playing just 11 minutes. Scottie Barnes banged knees with Jarrett Allen, and although he stayed in the game, you could tell he was bothered by the injury.

What this means for the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Simply, it means the Cavaliers are the healthier team, and arguably, the Raptors' two best players are hobbled on a quick turnaround for Game 6, the Cavs have to take advantage. The Cavaliers were able to rely on Dennis Schorder on Wednesday in Game 5 where he was able to take Barnes off the dribble with his quickness.

If Ingram is still out come Game 6 on Friday, and Barnes isn't playing at full health then the Cleveland Cavaliers need to attack as much as possible to get the win, and end Toronto's season.

This will be a big deciding factor as we move forward.

How do the Cavaliers take advantage?

It's fair to say that Barnes has been the best player in the series. He's been able to stretch the floor, make plays, and his defense has made things really difficult for the Cavs.

Without Barnes, life gets far more difficult for Toronto.

As far as Ingram goes, he hasn't been great in the series. Part of that is that his shot just hasn't been there, part of it is that the Cavs have done a great job of defending him, but Ingram is always someone you have to be worried about facing; he's definitely capable of scoring in bunches.

If he's not able to go on Friday, that's one last scorer the Cavs have to worry about. Ingram has also been guarding Evan Mobley a lot the last few games. That's one less bigger body that the Raptors can throw at Mobley and Allen in the paint.

This is a situation the Cavs have to take advantage of, if they want to end the series Friday night in Toronto, then they have the advantage. Now, it's all up to them to end Toronto's season.