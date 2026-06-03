Three Prospects the Cleveland Cavaliers Should Select at No. 29 Overall

The Cleveland Cavaliers will now look towards the 2026 NBA Draft in trying to retool their team that made it to the Eastern Conference finals this season, ultimately falling to the New York Knicks in four games.

While the trajectory of the Cavaliers the past few seasons has given new hope to fans, their lackluster performance in the ECF has left some fans wondering what steps the front office will take to strengthen through the draft. If the Cavaliers hold on to pick No. 29 in the upcoming draft, there will be plenty of options to select an impact player.

Below are three prospects the Cavaliers should take at pick No. 29 overall in the upcoming draft.

Koa Pete - Forward - Arizona

May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts in the second quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Pete was a forward for the Wildcats last season, and could be seen as a plug and play for the Cavaliers next season.

Pete logged a respectable 14.1 points per game last season with Arizona and tacked on 5.6 rebounds per game to go with it. Pete shot 35 percent from beyond the arc and could provide the Cavaliers with consistent scoring off the bench.

Dailyn Swain - Forward - Texas

May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson exchanges words with guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the second quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Texas guard could potentially still be around by the time the Cavaliers pick at No. 29, and if he is, he would be a no-brainer of a pick. Swain averaged 17.3 points per game last year for the Longhorns as well as 7.5 rebounds per game.

Swain is a true slasher, and could open up the floor for Donovan Mitchell to continue to thrive in Cleveland. One of Swain’s best games for the Longhorns came in the first round of the SEC Tournament against Ole Miss, when he logged 22 points and a whopping 12 rebounds in the 76-66 loss.

Meleek Thomas - Guard - Arkansas

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives the ball past New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) in the second quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Thomas averaged 15.6 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 43.5 percent shooting from the floor for the Razorbacks last season.

One of the best games for Thomas came in the SEC Tournament semifinal against Ole Miss, when he logged 29 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Thomas shot lights out over the course of the 2025-26 season with Arkansas, converting on 41.6 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. With James Harden now in his late 30’s, and his production dwindling in the postseason, the Cavaliers could look at Thomas as a replacement who could play some valuable minutes in the upcoming season.