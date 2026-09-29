Bringing James Harden Off the Bench Could Be the Best Fit For Cavs Lineup

James Harden is projected to be in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ starting lineup alongside Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

But during his long NBA career, he has come off the bench in 214 games, averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. And as he enters the twilight of his playing days, could it help both Harden – and the Cavs?

And if that is the case, then who would potentially start in his place?

The Harden argument

NBA teams often switch lineups over the course of the regular season. The Cavs were no strangers to that last year, but that was mainly down to a plethora of injuries.

And they will undoubtedly do that again this season, with that claim further heightened by head coach Kenny Atkinson still being unsure of his starting five going into the new campaign.

Now at 37-years-old, Harden would fit into the mould of starting the game on the bench, and there’s a case to be made for bringing a star playmaker like Harden off the bench, particularly if the goal is to maximize his impact without having his minutes overlap too heavily with other ball-dominant players.

Staggering his shifts could give the second unit a proven offensive engine capable of controlling the tempo, creating shots and putting pressure on opposing defenses when the starters begin to come out of the game.

It could also help the team manage some of the defensive concerns that come with playing multiple high-usage creators together, allowing Harden to spend more of his minutes in matchups where those limitations are less likely to be exploited.

It gives him a chance to dominate

Despite being 37, Harden can still put up 20 points or more a night. He has historically been at his best when he operates as the team’s primary offensive juggernaut.

In the starting lineup, however, he has to share touches and balance his ball-dominant style with Mitchell, who is the leader of the Cavs.

By leading the bench unit, Harden would have full control of the tempo, playmaking, and scoring against second-unit defenses, giving him the freedom to dictate games without taking away from Mitchell’s role.

It gives Cleveland more space and more varied scoring options.

So, who would start ahead of Harden?

The first choice would be emerging Jaylon Tyson, who proved his worth last season and would be eager to step into a starting role.

Tyson provides an ideal combination of perimeter size and versatility, plus, he is a willing secondary ball-handler. His addition keeps the Watson, Mobley, and Allen frontcourt intact, preserving elite rim protection while adding perimeter size to handle a wider range of defensive matchups.

You can also look at Sam Merrill as a potential starter. If the coaching staff wants to replicate the floor spacing Harden typically provides, Merrill is the logical choice.

He’s an elite movement shooter who excels off the catch, forcing defenses to stay attached to him beyond the arc. That spacing opens up the lane for Mitchell to attack the basket or operate in pick-and-rolls.